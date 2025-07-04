High Air Pollution Levels Recorded In Kyiv Following Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The ministry reported on Telegram that while the radiation background in the capital remains within normal limits, air quality monitoring stations have detected a significant deterioration in air conditions.

This is attributed to fires sparked by the overnight missile and drone attacks.

Authorities are urging residents to take precautionary measures until the situation stabilizes. People are advised to remain indoors as much as possible, ventilate rooms only when the air quality improves, stay well-hydrated, and, if available, use air purifiers at their highest setting.

The Ministry emphasized that individuals with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions should be especially cautious and strictly follow these recommendations.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted 478 aerial targets, including two Iskander-K cruise missiles launched by Russian forces since the evening of July 3. The primary target was Kyiv, where 23 people were injured in the strike, 14 of whom were hospitalized.