High Air Pollution Levels Recorded In Kyiv Following Russian Attack
This is attributed to fires sparked by the overnight missile and drone attacks.
Authorities are urging residents to take precautionary measures until the situation stabilizes. People are advised to remain indoors as much as possible, ventilate rooms only when the air quality improves, stay well-hydrated, and, if available, use air purifiers at their highest setting.Read also: Sybiha on Russian massive attack after Putin spoke with Trump: Kremlin does it on purpos
The Ministry emphasized that individuals with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions should be especially cautious and strictly follow these recommendations.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted 478 aerial targets, including two Iskander-K cruise missiles launched by Russian forces since the evening of July 3. The primary target was Kyiv, where 23 people were injured in the strike, 14 of whom were hospitalized.
