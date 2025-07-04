Uzbekistan Awards People's Artist Sahib Pashazade With Cultural Envoy Medal

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Director of the International Mugham Center, People's Artist, and tar player Sahib Pashazade has awarded the Medal of Cultural Envoy of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports. The awarding ceremony took place at Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The medal and its certificate were presented to the performer by the Culture Minister of Uzbekistan Ozodbek Nazarbekov

During the presentation, the minister appreciated Sahib Pashazade's contributions to the development of cultural relations between the two countries, as well as his active participation in international festivals and competitions held in Uzbekistan, and wished the artist continued success.

Attending the ceremony, Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli, expressed his gratitude to his Uzbek colleague for the attention and support shown towards Azerbaijani culture.

People's Artist Sahib Pashazade highly valued this recognition, expressed his gratitude, and stated that he would continue to work towards strengthening cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the future.

It is worth noting that tar player Sahib Paşazadə was awarded the Grand Prix at Melodies of the East International Music Festival, also known as Sharq Taronalari, held in Samarkand in 2017.

In 2018, the tar player was awarded first place at the first International Makom Festival held in Shahrisabz.

Sahib Pashazade was also honored with the title of Honorary Professor at the Uzbekistan State Institute of Culture and Arts in 2024.