Mi Jingyang: The Guardian And Torchbearer Of Chinese Painting

MENAFN - Asia Times) In recent months, a retrospective exhibition honoring the late Mi Jingyang (1936–2023)swept through Shanghai and Beijing to packed crowds and glowing praise. More than just ashowcase of his rich and colorful ink works, the exhibition reignited public interest in a figure who stood at the unique crossroads of artist, connoisseur and cultural steward.

To call Mi Jingyang a painter alone would be like calling Leonardo da Vinci just a draftsman.

Over nearly seven decades, Mi played an outsized role in the preservation, authentication

and global promotion of Chinese painting. His career began in 1956 at Rongbaozhai (榮寶

齋), the storied Beijing-based art house that traces its legacy back centuries. There, he

mastered the exacting craft of traditional woodblock printing and was soon seconded to the

Palace Museum to assist in the restoration of Song and Yuan masterpieces – a role that

fine-tuned his eye for historical authenticity.

As China opened its doors to the world in the late 20th century, Mi became a tireless

ambassador for Chinese painting. He helped organize landmark international exhibitions in

Japan, Hong Kong and the United States, showcasing works by iconic 20th-century masters

such as Dong Shouping, Wu Guanzhong and Cheng Shifa.