Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mi Jingyang: The Guardian And Torchbearer Of Chinese Painting

Mi Jingyang: The Guardian And Torchbearer Of Chinese Painting


2025-07-04 05:01:47
(MENAFN- Asia Times) In recent months, a retrospective exhibition honoring the late Mi Jingyang (1936–2023)
swept through Shanghai and Beijing to packed crowds and glowing praise. More than just a
showcase of his rich and colorful ink works, the exhibition reignited public interest in a figure who stood at the unique crossroads of artist, connoisseur and cultural steward.

To call Mi Jingyang a painter alone would be like calling Leonardo da Vinci just a draftsman.

Over nearly seven decades, Mi played an outsized role in the preservation, authentication
and global promotion of Chinese painting. His career began in 1956 at Rongbaozhai (榮寶
齋), the storied Beijing-based art house that traces its legacy back centuries. There, he
mastered the exacting craft of traditional woodblock printing and was soon seconded to the
Palace Museum to assist in the restoration of Song and Yuan masterpieces – a role that
fine-tuned his eye for historical authenticity.

As China opened its doors to the world in the late 20th century, Mi became a tireless
ambassador for Chinese painting. He helped organize landmark international exhibitions in
Japan, Hong Kong and the United States, showcasing works by iconic 20th-century masters
such as Dong Shouping, Wu Guanzhong and Cheng Shifa.

MENAFN04072025000159011032ID1109759923

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search