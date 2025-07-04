Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options

Y4Trade , a proprietary trading firm headquartered in Prague, has announced the official launch of its trading platform, designed to offer traders a path to funding through a proprietary web-based and mobile application. Guided by the vision to“Turn Demo Trading Into Real Money,” the platform introduces payout options in over 200 fiat currencies and a comprehensive trader education academy.

Platform Designed for Accessibility and Transparency

Y4Trade operates on its own proprietary trading platform, accessible via web browsers as well as dedicated apps available on Google Play and the . This eliminates the need for third-party software and provides users with a consistent and secure trading experience.

Key Features Include:



Built-in TradingView: No external tools needed-analyze and execute trades in one place.

200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options: Traders can receive payouts in their local currency through a wide range of international fiat options.

Personalized Customer Support: Direct assistance from the Y4Trade team is available 24/7.

Trader Academy: A built-in learning hub offering courses for beginners to advanced traders, covering topics such as market fundamentals, risk management, and strategy development. Scalable Account Growth: Funded traders can increase their account size by 25% monthly, based on consistent performance.

Clear Path to Funded Trading

The Y4Trade evaluation process consists of two stages:



Step 1: Achieve a 10% profit target while adhering to a 5% daily drawdown and 10% maximum loss limit. Step 2: Reach an additional 5% profit target under the same risk parameters.

Upon successful completion, traders enter the funded phase, receiving 80% of generated profits, with an option to increase this to 90% with add-ons.

There are no time restrictions during any phase, allowing participants to progress at their own pace.

A Community-Driven Firm

Founded by traders for traders, Y4Trade was developed from a grassroots community initiative focused on knowledge-sharing and collaborative growth. Under the leadership of CEO Peter Varga , the company has expanded its mission to deliver proprietary trading opportunities supported by transparent rules, accessible technology, and ongoing trader education.

About Y4Trade

Y4Trade is a proprietary trading firm based in Prague, Czech Republic. Powered by its own trading platform and mobile app, the company offers traders withdrawal options in over 200 fiat currencies and a . Y4Trade provides a transparent, structured path to funded trading with scalable growth opportunities.

