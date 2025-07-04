Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China To Launch Exhibition, Documentaries To Mark 80Th Anniversary Of Victory Against Japanese Aggression, Fascism


2025-07-04 04:46:28
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China SCIO

China will launch a special exhibition on July 7 in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Luo Cunkang, curator of the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, made the announcement at a press conference in Beijing on Thursday. He said the exhibition will highlight China's front as the main Eastern battlefield in the worldwide anti-fascist struggle, showcasing China's immense contributions and sacrifices during the war.

Covering 12,200 square meters, the exhibition will feature 1,525 photographs and 3,237 artifacts. Through a collection of precious artifacts and infographics, the exhibition will demonstrate how China persistently contained and resisted the bulk of Japanese militarist forces, provided crucial support to the Allied powers, thus making significant contributions to the ultimate victory.

In addition, the exhibition will present large-scale thematic videos, a monumental photo wall documenting the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, and immersive installations depicting China's military support to the Allied powers, which are all designed to highlight China's pivotal role in the global endeavor.

Various modern display techniques will be employed to present precious artifacts, archival documents, historical footage, artworks, and historical scenes in an immersive manner for visitors.

The exhibition is part of the series of cultural events to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. Documentaries on this theme will also be released to promote dialogue between China and the international community.

One documentary will be "The Great Victory - Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression Through the Lens of a Soviet Photographer," co-produced by China Global Television Network and the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company. This film delves into the experiences of Roman Karmen, the renowned Soviet wartime photographer and documentary filmmaker, during his time in China. Through his archival footage and historical context, it highlights China's role during WWII.

SOURCE China SCIO

