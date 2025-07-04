Retail Expansion: Brands4u Opens New Outlet At Al Ghurair Centre

Brands4U, one of the UAE's leading multi-brand outlet retailers, has officially opened its newest flagship store on the second floor of Al Ghurair Centre, Deira, introducing a premium-meets-value shopping experience to the historic heart of Dubai. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by Yousuf Al Hashmi, CEO of Gulf Vision Gov Dubai, alongside Vijey Samyani, founder and chairman of Brands4U and Concept Brands Group. The event attracted a lively crowd of influencers, fashion lovers, and loyal customers, highlighting Brands4U's growing footprint in the region's retail landscape.

“Our mission has always been clear: make the world's most coveted brands accessible to every shopper,” said Samyani.“With the Al Ghurair Centre flagship, we're doubling down on that promise, uniting luxury, authenticity, and unmatched value under one roof.”

This launch marks a significant milestone in Brands4U's expansion journey, further strengthening its reputation as the UAE's ultimate destination for premium brands at outlet-level prices. Inside, shoppers are welcomed into a vibrant retail space showcasing over 300 international brands - each featuring discounts of up to 85 per cent. From fully authenticated fragrances to curated seasonal fashion for men, women, and children, every corner of the store is designed to make the shopping experience seamless and rewarding.

Whether it's scoring a deal on statement heels, refreshing a sneaker collection, or indulging in a spontaneous style splurge, Brands4U's newest flagship store offers a premium shopping haul at a fraction of the price.