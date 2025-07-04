Qatar, EEAS Hold Round Of Political Consultations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

The fourth round of political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the European External Action Service (EEAS) was held on Thursday in Doha. The Qatari side was headed by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, and the European side was headed by HE EEAS Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs Olof Skoog. The political consultations discussed cooperation relations and ways to support and enhance them.