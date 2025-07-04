MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 4 (KUNA)

1961 -- Arab League Secretary General Abdulkhaleq Hassouna arrived in State of Kuwait in a bid to address a crisis with neighboring Iraq after Abdulkareem Qassem made claims against Kuwait. Hassouna met with Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah who showed willingness to address the crisis within the Arab League.

1978 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree specifying assistance for Kuwaiti families and individuals.

1992 -- Kuwait Satellite Channel began airing programs through Arabsat, covering most of Asia, Europe and Africa.

1995 -- Kuwait National Assembly, or parliament, passed a bill enabling persons who had been naturalized for 20 years to participate in the 1996 general elections.

1999 -- The Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) launched automated civil ID issuing process as well as establishing a national archive for photos of population.

2000 -- State of Kuwait allowed citizens of Kingdom of Bahrain to use their personal IDs instead of passports at Kuwaiti crossings.

2000 -- Kadhem Al-Qallaf, one of founders of Arab Theater troupe and a renowned TV director, passed away at 54. The deceased taught directing at the Theater institute.

2001 -- Kuwaiti Ministry of Commerce and Industry opened the new customs building at Kuwait International Airport to refine services.

2005 -- State of Kuwait and the US signed a memorandum of understanding over cooperation at the coalition's border crossing between Kuwait and Iraq. The MoU specified operations regulations of units working at the crossing: Ministry of Interior, Customs Department and American forces.

2013 -- Kuwait won the Gulf Fencing Championship, which was held in Qatar.

2018 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah opened Kuwait International Airport's Terminal Four (T4). The new terminal, only used by Kuwait Airways, has a capacity of 4.5 million passengers per year. (end) nsn