Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates US On Independence Day


2025-07-04 02:03:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Friday a congratulatory cable to the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, on the advent of his countryآ's 249th Independence Day.
His Highness the Crown Prince commended the strategic and historic ties between Kuwait and the US, wishing further progress and development to the United States. (pickup previous)
