When talking about the liberation of the occupied Azerbaijani lands, some did not take this topic seriously, but now, in those lands, especially today, we witnessed that world leaders have come together in Khankendi to discuss the economic and political situation of the region.

The organisation of the ECO summit in Khankendi once again confirms the geopolitical power of Azerbaijan against the background of the new order in the region. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the country is further deepening cooperation with the member countries of the Economic Cooperation Organisation. The country's leaders landed directly at Fuzuli airport. The airport, which is called the air gate of Garabagh, was built at the most modern level after the Patriotic War - to be more precise, in 2021. This latest information also shows how rapidly the reconstruction and construction work is continuing in the territories liberated from occupation.

The head of state personally gets acquainted with the construction work of new infrastructure projects and factories. Today, President Aliyev also got acquainted with the works created in Khankendi before the ECO Summit. Thus, the President first participated in the opening of the Ahmadbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha road, and then participated in the opening of a number of infrastructure projects in Khankendi.

The recent visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Khankendi - one of the key liberated territories of Azerbaijan - underscores a transformative chapter in the region's post-conflict reconstruction and geopolitical positioning. Ahead of the 17th Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Summit scheduled to take place in Khankendi, Azerbaijan is sending a powerful message: the reintegration and revitalisation of its reclaimed lands are central to both national development and regional diplomacy.

Initially, the liberation of Azerbaijan's occupied territories was met with scepticism by some observers, who underestimated the enduring political and economic significance of these lands. However, the convening of world leaders in Khankendi for the ECO Summit represents a tangible reversal of that perception. Hosting such a prominent regional economic forum in Khankendi serves as a geopolitical declaration by Azerbaijan-a statement of restored sovereignty and emerging influence within the South Caucasus and beyond.

This summit, and the rapid infrastructure development accompanying it, demonstrate Azerbaijan's growing role as a regional economic hub. It also highlights President Aliyev's strategic vision: to deepen cooperation with ECO member states while showcasing the liberated territories as viable, modern centers of commerce, culture, and connectivity.

The unveiling of the Ahmadbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway exemplifies the scale and sophistication of reconstruction efforts. By reducing the travel distance by nearly 20 kilometers and integrating state-of-the-art engineering solutions - such as Azerbaijan's first use of horizontal sliding formwork for viaducts - this highway symbolizes more than improved transportation. It signifies enhanced economic integration and mobility for a region long isolated by conflict.

Similarly, the planned Khankendi Railway and Bus Terminal Complex, a project steeped in historical significance dating back to National Leader Heydar Aliyev's initiatives, is poised to reestablish vital rail connectivity. This infrastructure will facilitate not only passenger transit but also commercial logistics, creating a multimodal transport hub that can catalyze economic growth and regional trade.

President Aliyev's inspection of Victory Park and other civic projects in Khankendi reflects a broader approach to reconstruction that balances functional development with cultural symbolism. The Victory Arch and the commemorative design elements of the park are emblematic, serving to memorialize the recent Patriotic War while fostering communal identity and pride.

Furthermore, the demolition of substandard structures erected during occupation, coupled with extensive landscaping and tree planting, signals a deliberate effort to restore ecological and aesthetic integrity. This emphasis on urban renewal demonstrates a holistic vision for the region - one that integrates social, cultural, and environmental dimensions alongside economic goals.

Beyond infrastructure, Azerbaijan is accelerating economic diversification in Khankendi through projects such as the Khankendi Business Center and the Khankendi Congress Center. These facilities are designed to nurture a dynamic business environment, supporting both local entrepreneurship and international investment.

The joint Azerbaijani-Uzbek sewing factory stands out as a flagship example of economic cooperation and industrial revival. With an ambitious production plan and significant employment opportunities - especially for residents returning to liberated areas - this factory embodies the synergy between economic growth and social stabilization. The involvement of multiple countries in raw material sourcing and funding further underscores the region's reintegration into broader economic networks.

The upcoming Khankendi-Shusha cable car project illustrates Azerbaijan's forward-looking approach to tourism and regional accessibility. By reducing travel time between two historic cities to just 13 minutes, this initiative will enhance visitor experience, stimulate tourism revenue, and strengthen cultural ties within the Garabagh region.

President Aliyev's meeting with Turkmenistan's Deputy Prime Minister Rashid Meredov in Khankendi further reflects Azerbaijan's commitment to fostering robust regional partnerships. The reaffirmation of cultural and economic ties with Turkmenistan complements Azerbaijan's broader diplomatic strategy to leverage its restored territories as platforms for multilateral cooperation.

The developments in Khankendi signal a broader narrative about post-conflict state-building and regional power dynamics. Azerbaijan's rapid reconstruction and ambitious infrastructure projects are not merely acts of rehabilitation but strategic investments that reinforce its sovereignty and economic resilience.

By hosting the ECO Summit in Khankendi, Azerbaijan effectively asserts its renewed control and signals to the international community the irreversible nature of its territorial gains. This move is likely to shift regional alliances and economic corridors, positioning Azerbaijan as a critical transit and trade hub linking Eurasia's East and West.

Moreover, the prioritisation of connectivity - via highways, railways, and cable cars - illustrates a comprehensive approach to dismantling the infrastructural isolation that previously hampered the region's development. This connectivity serves as a catalyst for integration with neighbouring countries and global markets, potentially transforming Garabagh from a post-conflict zone into a vibrant economic engine.

The blend of infrastructure, cultural reclamation, and economic diversification presents a case study in successful post-conflict reconstruction. It highlights the importance of visionary leadership, international cooperation, and the mobilisation of local human capital in achieving sustainable development in formerly contested regions.

President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Khankendi ahead of the ECO Summit is more than a ceremonial occasion - it is a strategic milestone marking Azerbaijan's decisive transition from conflict to reconstruction and regional leadership. The multifaceted projects launched and inspected during the visit represent a blueprint for how liberated territories can be revitalised, integrated, and elevated as engines of economic growth and geopolitical influence.

As Azerbaijan moves forward, the world will be watching - not just during the ECO Summit, but in the years to come - as Khankendi rises as a powerful symbol of resilience, renewal, and regional cooperation in the South Caucasus.