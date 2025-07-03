New Zealand Energy Corp. Announces Private Placement For Up To C$3,000,000 And Appointment Of New Director

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZEC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of common shares of the Company (each a "") at a price of C$0.18 per Common Share for gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000 (the "").

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund ongoing work on Tariki gas storage project, to terminate the outstanding loan currently held by Vliet Financing B.V. ("Vliet") in accordance with the agreement previously announced on May 12, 2025, and June 25, 2025, and for general working capital. Vliet is a company controlled by Frank Jacobs, Chairman and a director of NZEC, and therefore the termination of the outstanding loan would be a related party transaction for the purposes of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (the "Related Party Policies")‎. NZEC has ‎determined that exemptions from the various requirements of the Related Party Policies are ‎‎available in connection with the proposed termination of the outstanding loan (Formal Valuation - Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets; ‎Minority Approval - Fair ‎Market Value Not More Than $2,500,000).‎‎

Several of the Company's significant shareholders have indicated they will participate in the Offering.‎ The closing of the Offering may occur in one or more tranches, the first of which is expected to close on ‎or about July 11, 2025.

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals, ‎including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange‎. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four ‎months plus one day from the date of closing. Shareholders or investors who may wish to ‎participate in the Private Placement and who seek further details about the offering should contact ‎the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, Ketan Chhima, at ... .

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Toby Pierce as a director of the Corporation.

Toby Pierce is currently CEO and Director of Somerset Energy Partners, an oil and gas producer in South Texas. From 2015 to 2024, Mr. Pierce was CEO and Director of TAG Oil Ltd., a TSX-listed oil and gas producer in New Zealand, Australasia and Egypt. Mr. Pierce has over 28 years of geological and financial experience within the resource sector. He has been a founder, CEO, or director of numerous private and public oil and gas, mining, and natural resource companies. Mr. Pierce holds an MBA from the Rotman School of Business and a Bachelor of Science degree in Earth Sciences from the University of Victoria.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the "United States" or to "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Frank Jacobs"

Chairman