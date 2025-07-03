Syntell Smith Releases New Contemporary Fiction / Romance Novel Redeye
"Syntell Smith Releases New Contemporary Fiction / Romance Novel - Redeye"Can love survive when everything else changes? In Redeye, the latest contemporary romance from award-winning author Syntell Smith, readers are taken on an emotional journey through the complexities of self-transformation, marital strain, and the shadows of the past.
From passion to past mistakes-can they find their way back to each other?
Once an unrecognizable couple who shared both excess weight and deep affection, Nate and Cynthia Durant now turn heads with their new looks and success stories. But after a decade of marriage, the physical transformation hides a deeper emotional drift. Nate-a modern-day renaissance man juggling multiple creative pursuits-stumbles upon an old acquaintance online, triggering a cascade of events that threaten to unravel everything he and Cynthia have built together.
With tensions rising, secrets exposed, and unresolved insecurities bubbling to the surface, Redeye examines what happens when the foundation of love is shaken by the ghosts of who we once were. Can two people rediscover their connection in a world that's constantly demanding reinvention?
Redeye is an engaging blend of modern romance, real-world dilemmas, and heartfelt introspection. With sharp dialogue and authentic emotion, Syntell Smith paints a raw and relatable portrait of two people trying to hold on while life pulls them in different directions.
Redeye is available for purchase from major retailers including: Amazon:
Barnes & Noble:
Apple Books:
About the Author
Syntell Smith, best known for his award-winning Call Numbers series, is a native New Yorker now living in Detroit. His writing journey began in 2004 as a blogger chronicling everyday life. He has since expanded into screenwriting, blending personal insight with sharp storytelling. When he's not writing, Syntell enjoys comic books, video games, and Law and Order reruns.
Connect with Syntell Smith online:
Website:
Twitter/X:
Facebook:
Instagram:
BookBuzz helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. We also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment