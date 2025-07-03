MENAFN - GetNews)



"Syntell Smith Releases New Contemporary Fiction / Romance Novel - Redeye"Can love survive when everything else changes? In Redeye, the latest contemporary romance from award-winning author Syntell Smith, readers are taken on an emotional journey through the complexities of self-transformation, marital strain, and the shadows of the past.

From passion to past mistakes-can they find their way back to each other?

Once an unrecognizable couple who shared both excess weight and deep affection, Nate and Cynthia Durant now turn heads with their new looks and success stories. But after a decade of marriage, the physical transformation hides a deeper emotional drift. Nate-a modern-day renaissance man juggling multiple creative pursuits-stumbles upon an old acquaintance online, triggering a cascade of events that threaten to unravel everything he and Cynthia have built together.

With tensions rising, secrets exposed, and unresolved insecurities bubbling to the surface, Redeye examines what happens when the foundation of love is shaken by the ghosts of who we once were. Can two people rediscover their connection in a world that's constantly demanding reinvention?

Redeye is an engaging blend of modern romance, real-world dilemmas, and heartfelt introspection. With sharp dialogue and authentic emotion, Syntell Smith paints a raw and relatable portrait of two people trying to hold on while life pulls them in different directions.

Redeye is available for purchase from major retailers including: Amazon:

Barnes & Noble:

Apple Books:

About the Author

Syntell Smith, best known for his award-winning Call Numbers series, is a native New Yorker now living in Detroit. His writing journey began in 2004 as a blogger chronicling everyday life. He has since expanded into screenwriting, blending personal insight with sharp storytelling. When he's not writing, Syntell enjoys comic books, video games, and Law and Order reruns.

Connect with Syntell Smith online:

Website:

Twitter/X:

Facebook:

Instagram:

BookBuzz helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. We also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!