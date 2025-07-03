Li Ping County, Qiandongnan Prefecture: Ecological Wisdom In Dong Culture

MENAFN - GetNews) Nestled among lush green mountains, the ancient villages of Liping County sit quietly in harmony with nature. Gracefully curved terraced fields wind along the ridgelines, showcasing centuries of agricultural heritage. During the farming season, villagers guide their plow oxen through the fields, the gleaming blades cutting through the waterlogged earth. Their calls echo through the morning mist, painting a vivid picture of rural life steeped in tradition and ecological balance.

Farming Season in Yangdong Village. Photo courtesy of interviewee.

As the Grain in Ear solar term passes, Yang Zhengxi-known locally as“Brother with the Ox”-is once again busy livestreaming from Yangdong Village in Liping County, promoting his hometown's rice varieties. At the planting base, he generated RMB 53,000 in sales in a single day.

The Rouge Purple Rice variety is slightly longer than ordinary grains, with deep crimson stripes along the grain's natural lines. Once cooked, it takes on a rich rouge color and emits a fragrant aroma. The region's Aromatic Glutinous Rice includes over 40 traditional varieties, known for their long growing cycles, stickiness, and ability to satisfy hunger.“Only the mountains and waters of our hometown can produce the true flavor of these heritage rice varieties,” Yang praises with pride.

Years ago, Yang Zhengxi became one of the village's first university students, supported by his neighbors. After graduation, he served as Deputy Director of the County Forestry Bureau and later as a township party secretary. Yet throughout his career, he pondered how to give back to the people of his mountainous hometown.

"Once, I had a chance encounter with an agronomist, and we began discussing the region's rich seed resources. He mentioned that if no one continues planting these heritage varieties, they'll eventually disappear forever," Yang recalls. That conversation inspired him to find a path forward for his fellow villagers. He decided to resign from his official post and dedicate himself full time to collecting and cultivating traditional seeds.

Starting in 2012, Yang visited over 300 villages across Liping County, collecting 365 local crop seed varieties-including 108 traditional rice types. He also spearheaded the establishment of the Liping County Seed Museum to safeguard this precious agricultural heritage.

To ensure the continued vitality of these traditional rice strains, Yang began a pilot planting of 300 mu (approx. 50 acres) of Rouge Purple Rice in 2014.

“By the end of the first year, we had sold out. From just 70 jin (35 kg) of the original seeds, the variety has now expanded to over 10,000 mu (1,650+ acres) of cultivation across the county.” In 2015, Yang founded the Guizhou Youniu Heritage Agriculture Cooperative in his hometown, rallying over 1,000 local households to join through contributions of land, oxen, or capital.

Ox-drawn plows have been used in China since at least the Spring and Autumn Period. Despite modern mechanization, these traditional methods remain relevant in Guizhou, where mountainous terrain and narrow terraced fields limit machine access. As a result, ancient farming practices are still passed down, preserving a natural approach to agriculture.

Villagers Helping One Another During Rice Harvest. Photo Courtesy of Interviewee.

“There's a wealth of ecological wisdom embedded in our ancestors' farming traditions,” explains Yang Zhengxi.“Examples include the rice-fish symbiotic system in Qingtian, Zhejiang, and the rice-fish-duck integrated farming system of the Dong villages in Congjiang County, Qiandongnan. We draw from that same legacy.”

Yang describes their unique approach:“We build cattle sheds along the field ridges, making it easier to cut grass for the oxen. The manure they produce is a natural, high-quality organic fertilizer. By combining ox-plowing, manure fertilization, rice-fish intercropping, and free-range ducks, we've created a fully integrated ecological farming cycle.”

To protect this ecological balance, the cooperative invited respected village elders to witness the drafting of a traditional Dong community covenant titled Youniu Agricultural Code. It mandates that members cultivate heritage rice varieties, use only cattle manure as fertilizer, and strictly prohibit chemical pesticides. Members must pledge their oxen, farmland, and family honor as collateral. Violators face penalties of 300 jin (150 kg) each of rice, liquor, and pork. These community rules were sealed with red handprints, symbolizing collective commitment.

The cooperative also established dedicated communication groups for shareholders and members, where younger villagers help spread awareness about environmental protection and sustainable farming practices.

“Our core product line now includes nine traditional rice varieties,” Yang shares.“They sell for an average of 34 yuan per jin (roughly 68 yuan/kg) via livestreaming, generating over 1 million yuan in monthly sales. With this momentum, we can ensure the survival of these heirloom seeds for decades to come.”

Today, the cooperative cultivates 108 traditional rice varieties and has registered the Ox-Plow Tribe organic agricultural brand. The number of working oxen has grown to over 600. Yang plans to collaborate with other local farmers who own land and cattle, aiming to further expand the scale of ecological farming across the county.

“Brother with the Ox” Livestreaming from the Rice Fields. Photo Courtesy of Interviewee.

Seizing the opportunity presented by social media, Yang Zhengxi and his wife launched a short video account to promote traditional farming culture. With rice paddies as his backdrop,“Brother with the Ox” has become a well-known figure both within and beyond the mountains.

The harmonious blend of lush green landscapes and age-old agricultural practices has drawn visitors from across the country. Each year, more and more tourists come to experience firsthand the ancient farming methods and ecological cultivation techniques preserved in this region.

Panoramic View of Zhaoxing Dong Village in Liping County. Photo Courtesy of Liping Branch, Qiandongnan Prefecture Bureau of Ecology and Environment.

In Yangdong Village, ecological agriculture has breathed new life into the surrounding mountains and rivers. Meanwhile, 90 kilometers away in Huanggang Village, ecological awareness is being preserved through song-gentle, melodic Dong folk tunes that welcome guests from afar.

Just after finishing his planting, Huanggang villager Wu Chenglong clears his throat and begins to sing“The Cuckoo Heralds Spring”, a traditional Dong song.

“The lyrics tell us that spring has arrived and all life is awakening-it's time to get back to work,” Wu explains.“They remind us not to linger in the festive spirit of the New Year. Our elders always said that the key planting season runs from early February to the sixth day of the sixth lunar month. If we miss that window, the rice seedlings-like our songs-will drift off into the sky.”

Wu Chenglong (Third from Left) with Members of the Village Choir. Photo Courtesy of Interviewee.

At 48, Wu Chenglong is a recognized inheritor of the Grand Dong Song tradition in Huanggang Dong Village. With the rise of rural tourism, the once-quiet village has become more vibrant. Wu leads a choir of over 60 members, who take turns performing for visitors during the farming off-season, offering captivating renditions of traditional Dong songs that bring the village's cultural heritage to life.

Live Performance of the Grand Dong Song. Photo Courtesy of Interviewee.

Speaking about Dong songs, Wu Chenglong expresses deep pride:“Though the Grand Dong Song is passed down orally without written lyrics, it's incredibly inclusive. It embodies the wisdom of harmonious coexistence-between people, between humanity and nature, and within society as a whole. Singing is our way of preserving that wisdom-passing on our love for nature, our praise for life, and our hope for the future from one generation to the next.”

“Liping County's forest coverage has reached 72.75%,” says Yang Changying, Director of the Liping Branch of the Qiandongnan Prefecture Bureau of Ecology and Environment.“The Grand Dong Song, ancient village architecture, and ox-plowing traditions all reflect the Dong people's deep-rooted respect for nature. They represent not only the cultural richness of Dong communities, but also Liping's longstanding commitment to ecological protection.”

Aerial View of Liping County's Terraced Fields. Photo Courtesy of Interviewee.

From the young rice shoots in the fields to the soaring harmonies of the Grand Dong Song, from the intricately carved eaves of drum towers to the pristine rivers and verdant mountains-Liping's green landscape forms the foundation of a living, breathing heritage. Here, seeds take root as songs rise into the air, offering a vivid and poetic expression of green development where ecology and culture flourish hand in hand.