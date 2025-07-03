Email Encryption Market New Trends, Growth Outlook, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis, Advance Technology, Future Development & Forecast 2030

MENAFN - GetNews)



Email Encryption Market by Type (End to End Encryption, Email Gateway Encryption, Message Encryption), Offering (Solutions, Services (Professional, Managed)), Vertical (Healthcare, IT & ITeS, Government, BFSI), Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

The email encryption market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2% from USD 9.30 billion in 2025 to USD 23.33 billion by 2030. Due to an increase in ransomware, phishing, and business email infiltration, the market for email encryption is growing. Organizations are adopting email encryption solutions as a result of rising regulatory pressure to encrypt sensitive communications in order to comply with laws such as the CCPA, GDPR, HIPAA, and other data protection laws.

Email encryption services and solutions have become more popular as a result of growing worries about email security brought on by the trend toward remote and hybrid work as well as the growing use of cloud-based email platforms like Office 365 and Google Workspace.

The increasing sophistication and frequency of cyberattacks, such as Business Email Compromise (BEC) scams and spear-phishing attacks targeting private data, are leading to the expansion of the email encryption market. Additionally, the growing digitization of sectors like government, healthcare, legal services, and finance has further heightened the need to secure confidential data in transit.

Global regulations such as GDPR in Europe, HIPAA in the US, and other international data protection regulations are driving organizations worldwide to adopt strong encryption practices to avoid fines and legal consequences. Furthermore, businesses are prioritizing secure email communication among distributed and remote teams due to the increased attack surface created by the rapid adoption of cloud-based platforms and hybrid work environments. These factors have collectively resulted in significant investments in email encryption solutions worldwide.

Based on vertical, healthcare sector to register highest CAGR during forecast period.

There is a rapid growth in the adoption of email encryption in the healthcare sector, driven by the need to comply with stringent regulatory requirements, such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) in the US, particularly regarding patient data protection. According to HIPAA regulations, healthcare organizations in many countries, including the US, are required to safeguard patient health information, especially when transmitted via email. Moreover, healthcare organizations are increasingly investing in advanced encryption tools as cyber threats targeting health data rise, particularly given its high black market value. Healthcare institutions worldwide aim to minimize the risk of data breaches, enhance the security of email communications, and avoid serious legal consequences. This heightened concern for safety and regulatory mandates fuels the rapid growth of email encryption within the healthcare sector.

By deployment mode, on-premises segment to hold largest market size during forecast period.

The on-premises deployment mode is expected to dominate the email encryption market during the forecast period, mainly because it is extremely popular among government agencies and large businesses that prioritize complete control over their data security setup. These organizations often handle highly sensitive or regulated data, and due to concerns about data sovereignty, compliance, and breach risks, they are reluctant to rely on external cloud providers. By offering greater flexibility, interoperability with legacy systems, and protection against outside access, on-premises solutions allow enterprises to maintain direct control over encryption keys and security procedures. In sectors where strict data protection laws and internal security requirements prevail, such as defense, banking, and healthcare, this deployment strategy remains particularly favored. These factors drive the demand for on-premises deployment in the email encryption market.

By region, Asia Pacific to register highest CAGR during forecast period.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is witnessing the fastest growth in the email encryption market due to the rapid digital transformation and a sharp increase in cyber threats. As per Abnormal Security's 2025 data, advanced email attacks have increased in countries like Japan, Singapore, India, and Australia, up almost 27% overall and over 30% in phishing alone, with a 37% spike in Japan and Singapore. Due to the strategic positions of these APAC countries in international trade, finance, and defense, they frequently become the focus of sophisticated and state-sponsored cyberattacks, such as targeted phishing and BEC. With traditional defenses proving inadequate, there is a rising demand for AI-powered email encryption solutions that offer real-time threat detection, behavioral analysis, and secure integration with mobile and cloud platforms. Further, with an increase in regulatory pressure and a rise in digital adoption, email encryption is becoming a strategic necessity across APAC.

Unique Features in the Email Encryption Market

One of the most distinguishing features of the email encryption market is the use of robust end-to-end encryption protocols. These solutions ensure that only the intended recipients can read the message content, even preventing email service providers from accessing the data. This is especially critical for industries handling sensitive information like healthcare, finance, and legal services.

Email encryption solutions are often designed with compliance in mind, offering features that help organizations meet regulatory mandates such as GDPR, HIPAA, and FINRA. These include policy-based encryption, audit trails, and customizable key management systems, ensuring organizations stay compliant while maintaining communication confidentiality.

Modern email encryption platforms stand out for their ease of integration with widely used email clients such as Microsoft Outlook, Gmail, and mobile apps. These solutions often operate in the background with minimal user intervention, removing traditional barriers to adoption like cumbersome encryption keys or complex workflows.

Vendors in this market offer flexible deployment options including on-premise, cloud-based, and hybrid models. Cloud-based email encryption, in particular, has gained traction for its scalability, cost-efficiency, and simplified maintenance, making it attractive to SMEs and large enterprises alike.

Innovative email encryption platforms provide advanced key management capabilities such as automatic key generation, key recovery, and secure key storage. Some even use blockchain or quantum-resistant algorithms to future-proof their encryption services, appealing to security-conscious organizations.

Major Highlights of the Email Encryption Market

The rise in cyberattacks, phishing scams, and data breaches has significantly accelerated the demand for secure communication channels. Email encryption has emerged as a critical solution for protecting sensitive information and maintaining business continuity, especially in sectors such as healthcare, banking, legal, and government.

Stringent data protection regulations like GDPR in Europe, HIPAA in the U.S., and global data sovereignty laws are compelling organizations to implement email encryption solutions. Compliance requirements are no longer optional, and vendors offering built-in regulatory support are seeing increased traction.

The market is witnessing a notable shift from traditional on-premise encryption models to flexible and scalable cloud-based solutions. These offerings are particularly attractive to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) due to their lower upfront costs, easy deployment, and minimal maintenance.

Email encryption tools are increasingly being integrated with productivity suites like Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and other CRM or collaboration platforms. This seamless integration improves user adoption and ensures secure communications without disrupting existing workflows.

Top Companies in the Email Encryption Market

The email encryption market is led by some of the globally established players, such as Fortinet (US), BAE Systems (UK), Mimecast (UK), Cisco (US), Proofpoint (US), Zoho (India), Broadcom (US), OpenText (Canada), Barracuda Networks (US), Thales (France), HPE (US), Entrust (US), Fortra (US), Sophos (UK), Trend Micro (Japan), and Seclore (US). The market players have adopted various strategies, such as developing advanced products, partnerships, contracts, expansions, and acquisitions, to strengthen their position in the market. The organic and inorganic strategies have helped the market players expand globally by providing advanced email encryption solutions and services.

Fortinet (US) is a global cybersecurity leader known for its integrated approach to securing users, devices, and data across complex digital environments. In the email encryption market, Fortinet offers cutting-edge solutions that use cryptographic standards like PGP, S/MIME, and TLS to shield private communications and email content from unauthorized access. These features are essential to Fortinet's broad goal of providing enterprise-class cybersecurity solutions that address evolving digital threats. Supported by more than 1,200 worldwide patents and a workforce of more than 12,500 workers, Fortinet's innovation is driven by its commitment to security excellence and extensive technical knowledge. Over 10,000 clients, including businesses, SMBs, and service providers, are served by the company in 180 countries. With a significant presence in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, Fortinet is a major player in the rapidly expanding email security market, and its email encryption products are trusted globally.

In December 2024, Fortinet (US) acquired Perception Point (Israel) to expand its AI-powered security across email, browsers, and collaboration tools like Slack, Teams, and Google Workspace. This strategic move integrates Perception Point's advanced threat detection and cloud-native capabilities into the Fortinet Security Fabric, enhancing protection for the modern hybrid workspace and extending FortiMail and user-facing security solutions across a broader digital ecosystem.

Mimecast (UK) is a global provider of email and collaboration security with a focus on SaaS-based solutions for email encryption, proactive threat protection, and data loss prevention. Advanced encryption services from the corporation are a component of a broader offering designed to combat internal weaknesses, human mistakes, and cyberattacks. Mimecast helps companies safeguard their communication infrastructure in a constantly changing threat landscape, serving over 40,000 organizations in more than 100 countries. Mimecast is renowned for its inventiveness and was named a Market Leader by Cyber Defense Magazine in the 2022 Global Infosec Awards. Its expansion and strategic significance are further demonstrated by Permira's recent acquisition of it in a USD 5.8 billion private equity transaction. With a significant presence in North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific, Mimecast serves clients in the BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and public sectors. With more than 2,000 workers and 13 locations in the US, the UK, South Africa, Australia, and Singapore, Mimecast is still at the forefront of providing intelligent, scalable, and safe email encryption solutions.

In November 2024, Mimecast announced significant AI-powered enhancements to its email and insider risk defenses. The Advanced Business Email Compromise (BEC) Protection now integrates natural language processing (NLP) to detect and prevent sophisticated, payloadless email threats by analyzing semantic intent, user relationships, and communication patterns. This update allows administrators to understand the context behind threats and strengthens email security through deeper visibility and proactive detection.

BAE Systems (UK), a leading UK-based defense and aerospace company, operates in the email encryption market through its cybersecurity division, offering advanced data protection solutions for government, defense, and enterprise clients. Leveraging its expertise in secure communications and threat detection, BAE provides email encryption tools that ensure confidentiality, integrity, and compliance with regulatory standards. These solutions are part of its broader cybersecurity portfolio aimed at protecting sensitive communications from sophisticated cyber threats, particularly in high-security environments.

Cisco (US), a major U.S.-based technology company, plays a significant role in the email encryption market through its security-focused solutions like Cisco Secure Email (formerly Cisco Email Security). Designed to protect organizations from data breaches, phishing, and compliance violations, Cisco's email encryption services offer end-to-end protection, policy-based encryption, and secure message delivery. Integrated with its broader cybersecurity and networking ecosystem, Cisco's solutions help enterprises safeguard sensitive communications across cloud and hybrid environments.

Proofpoint (US), a U.S.-based cybersecurity company, is a key player in the email encryption market, offering cloud-based solutions that secure sensitive email communications for businesses of all sizes. Its email encryption services are part of a broader suite aimed at preventing data loss, ensuring regulatory compliance, and protecting against advanced threats. Proofpoint's solutions use policy-driven encryption, secure web portals, and seamless integration with existing email systems to provide secure, user-friendly communication while reducing risk and complexity for organizations.