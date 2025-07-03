Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Drones Shot Down Near Kurdistan Airports


2025-07-03 07:04:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL-Iraq, June 3 (KUNA) -- The security services in Kurdistan region, north Iraq, said Thursday evening they managed to shoot down two hostile drones that attempted to strike Irbil and Kirkuk airports.
The two bomb-laden drones fell near both airports almost simultaneously without causing any damage, according to a statement from Kurdistan's directorate general of counter-terrorism.
Earlier in the day a hostile drone fell in Sulaymaniyah governorate, northeast Iraq. (end)
