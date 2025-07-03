Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel Unveils Expanded Non-Smoking Gaming Floor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SNOQUALMIE, Wash., July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel is proud to announce the grand opening of its expanded non-smoking gaming floor, marking a significant milestone in the property's continued commitment to exceptional guest experiences.

Located adjacent to the hotel lobby, the new, larger non-smoking slot floor will feature nearly 400 of today's most popular slot machines in a fresh, modern environment designed exclusively for non-smoking guests. This addition enhances the casino's dedication to providing smoke-free gaming options in a luxury setting. For convenience and ease of access, non-smoking guests can also take advantage of the smoke-free entrance via the hotel's valet parking.

This new space complements Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel's existing fully enclosed, non-smoking slot area near Falls Buffet and Snoqualmie Café & Deli, offering guests even more choice and accessibility when it comes to their preferred gaming environment.

In addition to these gaming enhancements, all restaurants on property are 100% non-smoking, making Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel a premier destination for guests seeking an elevated, smoke-free entertainment and dining experience.

“We're thrilled to offer our guests even more smoke-free options,” said Mary Lou Patterson, CEO of Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel.“The expansion of our non-smoking gaming floor reflects our ongoing efforts to listen to our guests and create an atmosphere that's both exciting and comfortable for everyone.”

About Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel

Just 30 minutes from Downtown Seattle and the home fields of the Seahawks, Sounders, and Mariners, Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel combines breathtaking valley views with a sophisticated gaming setting. Featuring Washington's first sportsbook, nearly 1,700 state-of-the-art slot machines, and 58 classic table games-including blackjack, roulette, and baccarat-Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel offers an unparalleled entertainment experience. Guests can also enjoy national entertainment acts, five distinct dining experiences, and the region's best cigar lounge. Opening August 8, 2025, the highly anticipated hotel expansion will introduce a world-class destination spa, a dynamic new sports bar, expanded non-smoking game floor and a 2,000-seat entertainment and convention space, further enhancing the casino's offerings. For more information, visit .

