TEAMSTERS TO REPUBLIC SERVICES: END SUBPAR COMPENSATION TO RESOLVE STRIKE

BOSTON, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a strike vote that passed by more than 90 percent on Monday, members of Teamsters Local 25 at Republic Services are about to conclude their first week of the work stoppage without a fair offer from the company.

The overwhelming vote to strike was caused by Republic's refusal to agree to pay the same wages and benefits that have been negotiated by Local 25 at Capitol Waste and Star Waste Systems, the trash behemoth's major competitors in Eastern Massachusetts.

"This strike is all about fairness, equity, and maintaining the area standards established by Local 25," said Thomas G. Mari, President of Local 25. "I have never seen a group of workers who are so united and committed to making certain they are able to enjoy the same pay and benefits as people who are doing the exact same job at another employer."

Republic has never indicated in any negotiating sessions that it cannot afford to pay the wages and health insurance provided by its competitors. In fact, Republic Services - the second-largest sanitation company in North America - enjoyed total revenue of $16 billion in 2024, a nearly six percent increase over the year prior. The firm also returned $1.18 billion to shareholders and close to $13 million to its CEO.

Republic acknowledges its wage schedule is several dollars below its competitors, as well as the fact that its health insurance plan is not as comprehensive as the Teamsters Plan enjoyed by Local 25 members at other sanitation employers throughout the region. Yet the company still refuses to agree to provide the same wages or health care.

"The strike will take as long as necessary to make certain that Republic Teamsters get what they've rightfully earned," Mari said. "We're not looking for Republic to pay more than others. We just want them to meet the standards we've already established in Greater Boston."

Republic faces the same issues almost everywhere. Teamsters at the company's operation in Ottawa, Ill. went on strike a day after members of Local 25 , and the union could extend picket lines nationwide, resulting in a work stoppage for over 3,500 Teamsters.

"Republic has to realize that our members are fully committed to this effort," Mari said. "This strike will end when Republic comes to its senses and agrees to bring pay and benefits up to the industry standard. We know they can afford it."

Teamsters Local 25 represents more than 13,000 members and their families in greater Boston and southern New England. For more information, visit teamsterslocal25 .

