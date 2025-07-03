Mcewen Mining Announces: Voting Results Of The 2025 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders Change Of Name To Mcewen Inc. Effective July 7, 2025 Meeting Resources Now Available

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) ("MUX" or the "Company”) announces the results of the MUX Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 19, 2025. Following shareholder approval, the Company has filed the Articles of Amendment with the Secretary of State to effect the approved name change on July 7, 2025. The Company will begin trading on the NYSE under its new name, McEwen Inc., on July 7, 2025, and on the TSX shortly thereafter. There will be no change in the Company's CUSIP or stock symbol. Voting Overview:

Shares Voted: 27,942,541 (~51.81% of 53,934,510 outstanding shares entitled to vote)

Board Elected : 11 Directors

Executive Compensation : Approved

Auditor Appointment: Ernst & Young LLP ratified for FY2025 Corporate Name Change: Approved to McEwen Inc.

Detailed Voting Results: Election Results for the Directors Nominated at the Meeting:

Name of Nominee Shares Voted For Shares Withheld Broker Non-Votes Uncast Robert R. McEwen 19,138,567 461,348 8,342,616 10 Dalia Asterbadi 19,255,822 344,093 8,342,616 10 Ian Ball 19,294,446 305,469 8,342,616 10 Richard W. Brissenden 17,962,491 1,637,424 8,342,616 10 Alfred Colas 19,246,961 352,954 8,342,616 10 Nicolas Darveau-Garneau 19,283,698 316,217 8,342,616 10 Steve Kaszas 19,265,359 334,556 8,342,616 10 Michelle Makori 19,266,381 333,534 8,342,616 10 Michael Melanson 19,247,964 351,951 8,342,616 10 John Florek 16,354,561 3,245,354 8,342,616 10 William M. Shaver 19,312,397 287,518 8,342,616 10

Election Results for the Approval of Executive Compensation:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes Uncast 18,735,730 514,236 349,959 8,342,616 0

Election Results for the Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes Uncast 27,269,481 523,370 149,687 0 3

Election Results for the Change of Corporate Name to McEwen Inc:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes Uncast 26,491,461 724,679 726,401 0 0

ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen Mining Inc. provides its shareholders with exposure to gold, copper and silver in the Americas by way of its three mines located in the USA, Canada and Argentina and its large advanced-stage copper development project in Argentina. It also has a gold and silver mine on care and maintenance in Mexico. Its Los Azules copper project aims to become one of the world's first regenerative copper mines and is committed to carbon neutrality by 2038.

Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner, has personally invested US$205 million in the companies and takes a salary of $1/ year. He is a recipient of the Order of Canada and a member of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame. His objective for MUX is to build its share value and establish a dividend, as he did while building Goldcorp Inc.

McEwen Mining's shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "MUX".

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, including "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements and information expressed, as at the date of this news release, McEwen Mining Inc.'s (the "Company") estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs as to future events and results. Forward-looking statements and information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies, and there can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results or future events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in the market price of precious metals, mining industry risks, political, economic, social and security risks associated with foreign operations, the ability of the Company to receive or receive in a timely manner permits or other approvals required in connection with operations, risks associated with the construction of mining operations and commencement of production and the projected costs thereof, risks related to litigation, the state of the capital markets, environmental risks and hazards, uncertainty as to calculation of mineral resources and reserves, foreign exchange volatility, foreign exchange controls, foreign currency risk, and other risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. See McEwen Mining's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, under the caption "Risk Factors", for additional information on risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the forward-looking statements and information regarding the Company. All forward-looking statements and information made in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

The NYSE and TSX have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release, which has been prepared by the management of McEwen Mining Inc.

