Heritage Distribution Holdings Announces Retirement Of Regional President Charles Herring And Promotion Of Matt Helms To Regional Vice President

Charles Herring's career with Wittichen Supply (subsidiary of Heritage) is nothing short of remarkable. He joined the organization on June 1, 1973, at minimum wage-then $1.65 per hour-and over the next five decades, worked in nearly every role within the business. From humble beginnings, Charles rose through the ranks with a deep understanding of operations, an unwavering commitment to the company's mission, and a passion for mentoring others. His journey from the warehouse to the executive suite exemplifies Wittichen and Heritage's values of leading with empathy, tenacity, resilience, and teachability.

“Charles represents the very best of what this company stands for,” said Alex Averitt, CEO of Heritage.“His legacy is woven into the fabric of our culture, and we are profoundly grateful for the impact he's made on generations of team members, customers, and partners. We wish him all the best in retirement.”

With Charles's retirement, Matt Helms has been promoted to Regional Vice President, Southeast Region effective immediately. Matt brings more than two decades of experience with the company and a track record of consistent growth and leadership. He began his career at Wittichen in 2000, as a warehouse and delivery team member. Over the years, he has held a variety of roles, including Assistant Manager, Satellite Manager, and Branch Manager. In 2021, he was named Branch Operations Manager and transitioned to the Wittichen Birmingham corporate office.

“Words simply cannot express the pride and joy I have from spending my entire life with this great company,” said Charles Herring.“Mr. Daily, Mr. Wittichen, David Henderson, and the entire Wittichen family have been so good to me. I have always said that the greatest thing about working for Wittichen Supply Company for me has been the ability to work with and learn from the very best and most knowledgeable people in our industry. Those who have gone before me and those who are still here have had such a tremendous impact on my life and my career. It has also been exciting to watch Matt grow and develop into such a great leader. I have the utmost confidence in his ability to continue building on our legacy and lead Wittichen Supply Company well into the future. I have no doubts that the company's best days are ahead of us!”

These leadership transitions reflect Heritage's continued focus on building strong, experienced teams that drive toward being the critical link in the supply chain that enables people to live healthier and more comfortable lives.

Heritage Distribution Holdings is the fastest-growing HVAC/R distributor in the US. With a focus on being the market leader in each local geography, HDH is expanding its footprint by partnering with businesses that share a tenacious commitment to customers, employees, and suppliers. From after-hours emergency service, to stocking our customer's warehouses, the HDH family is fully invested in being the critical link in the supply chain that enables people to live healthier and more comfortable lives.

