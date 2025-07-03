Coming Soon: Dickey's Barbecue Pit Returns to Kapolei, HI Under New Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Texas-style barbecue makes its way back to Oahu with a fresh start and familiar flavors

Kapolei, HI, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big flavor is making a comeback in West Oahu. Dickey's Barbecue Pit is coming soon to Kapolei, Hawaii , under dynamic new management, bringing back its beloved Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM to the local community. Guests can once again enjoy the slow-smoked favorites they've missed, now paired with an elevated guest experience and a renewed focus on quality and service.

Located at 91-710 Farrington Hwy, Suite #350, Kapolei, HI 96707 , the restaurant is being reintroduced with a revitalized spirit and a menu packed with Texas-style staples-tender brisket, fall-off-the-bone ribs, pulled pork, smoked sausage, and Dickey's signature homestyle sides. Whether you're a longtime fan or a first-time visitor, Dickey's is ready to serve up comfort food with aloha.

“We're proud to reintroduce the Dickey's brand to Kapolei with a focus on exceptional service, community involvement, and authentic barbecue,” said Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.“The people of Oahu have always shown us incredible support, and we can't wait to share our passion for barbecue with them once again.”

This exciting new chapter is powered by a passionate ownership team dedicated to creating a welcoming atmosphere and delivering a top-tier dining experience. The location will offer dine-in, carryout, and delivery, with full-service catering available to bring bold barbecue flavor to events across the island.

“We believe in investing in people and places where barbecue becomes part of the community's heartbeat,” said Roland Dickey, Jr. , CEO of Dickey's Capital Group.“Kapolei has always been a strong market for us, and we're thrilled to support this fresh leadership as they bring Dickey's back with purpose and energy.”

Guests will be able to enjoy their barbecue favorites in-store or via online ordering through Dickey's.com , the Dickey's App , and third-party delivery platforms.

More details will be announced soon about grand opening date and upcoming promotions.



About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world's largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey's barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey's never takes shortcuts - because real barbecue can't be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey's Barbecue Franchise and Dickey's Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group , and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc .

Dickey's has been recognized on Newsweek's 2022 "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation's Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

