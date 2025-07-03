Celebrate the 4th of July with Free Barbecue at Dickey's Barbecue Pit in Panama City Beach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Franchise Owner Saleh Nofal Honors Guests and Independence Day with a Five-Day Pulled Pork Giveaway

Panama City Beach, FL, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nothing says“Fourth of July” like fireworks, family, and a plate of slow-smoked barbecue. That's why Dickey's Barbecue Pit in Panama City Beach is celebrating America's birthday with a Free Pulled Pork Sandwich -no purchase necessary- Thursday, July 3 through Monday, July 7 . The offer is available in-store only at the restaurant located at 100 Pier Park W, Unit 125 .

Franchise Owner Saleh Nofal , who has proudly operated this location since 2022, is showing his appreciation for the community and the holiday by inviting both locals and visitors to enjoy one of Dickey's most beloved menu items-on the house.

“This weekend is about freedom, family, and community,” said Saleh Nofal, Franchise Owner of Dickey's Barbecue Pit – Panama City Beach. “We're thrilled to give back to our guests and say thank you by serving up something special during the 4th of July weekend.”

The Free Pulled Pork Sandwich giveaway is Saleh's way of continuing the Dickey's tradition of Southern hospitality-serving authentic, pit-smoked meats and making every guest feel like family. Whether you're enjoying the beach, shopping at Pier Park, or watching fireworks nearby, Dickey's is ready to serve you some Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM

“Saleh leads with heart, and it shows in the way he connects with his guests,” said Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “This Independence Day giveaway is just one example of how our franchisees go the extra mile to create memorable, meaningful experiences rooted in great food and genuine care.”

As the largest barbecue restaurant brand in the world , Dickey's Barbecue Pit continues to serve communities nationwide while staying true to the values passed down since 1941-family, flavor, and service.

“We're proud to support leaders like Saleh who bring Dickey's to life in their communities,” said Roland Dickey, Jr. , CEO of Dickey's Capital Group. “There's no better way to celebrate the 4th than with good barbecue and good people.”

Offer Details:

Free Pulled Pork Sandwich

In-Store Only at Dickey's – Panama City Beach

Valid Thursday, July 3 – Monday, July 7, 2025

No Purchase Necessary

Dickey's Barbecue Pit – Panama City Beach

100 Pier Park W, Unit 125

Panama City Beach, FL 32413

