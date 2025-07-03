US Independence Day 2025: How To Watch Macy's Fireworks In New York? Start Time, Best Viewing Spots And Other Details
This year's display will feature more than 80,000 shells erupting in 30 different colors and dozens of dazzling effects, including crackling crown jellyfish, atomic rings, and comet fans, reaching heights of up to 1,000 feet. The show will also incorporate state-of-the-art projection mapping on the Brooklyn Bridge itself.
Free public viewing & security measures
Spectators can enjoy the fireworks from any area with an unobstructed view of the lower East River. Prime public viewing zones will be set up along elevated portions of the FDR Drive, with access points at:
- Montgomery Street at Madison Street Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place Broad Street at Water Street
ADA-accessible viewing will be available at the Murry Bergtraum Softball Field.
For security reasons, alcohol, backpacks, lawn chairs, large bags, coolers, umbrellas, drones, cigarettes, and weapons are prohibited. All attendees are subject to NYPD screening.Also Read | US Independence Day 2025: July 4 history, significance & traditions When and how to watch
The televised broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and stream live on Peacock, with the fireworks expected to ignite around 9:45 p.m. and last for approximately 30 minutes.Star performers and host
The evening will include performances by Lenny Kravitz, the Jonas Brothers, Keke Palmer, Trisha Yearwood, Ava Max, and Eric Church, with Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose serving as host.Also Read | July 4th, 2025: Complete list of what's open and closed across the US
