UP Shocker! Five-Month Pregnant Wife Beaten By Husband Over 'Excess Salt' In Food, She Falls From Roof, Dies

MENAFN - Live Mint) A man from Kasanj district of Uttar Pradesh has allegedly killed his five-month pregnant wife by beating her, which led to her falling from the roof of their house in the Kasganj district, reported PTI, citing officials.

The 25-year-old woman named Brajbala passed away after the assault that reportedly occurred from a domestic dispute over the excess salt in the food she prepared on Wednesday evening, the report said, citing police.

The incident took place in Nagda Dhak village and arose from a small dispute over a meal between Brajbala and her husband, Ramu.

The conflict became violent when Ramu reportedly assaulted Brajbala, causing her to fall from the roof and suffer serious injuries.

Family members hurried Brajbala to the district hospital , but due to her critical state, she was transferred to Aligarh Medical College, where she died during treatment on Thursday.

After Brajbala's death, her brother claimed that Ramu had an illicit affair with his sister-in-law, a matter Brajbala opposed, the report said.

This supposed affair was a common cause of arguments between the couple.

Ramu reportedly escaped the scene after the incident but was later caught by villagers from a house outside the village that same night and was handed over to the police, the report quoted Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Bharti.

"A case has been registered against Ramu, and investigations are underway," the ASP said.

The police took Brajbala's body for a post-mortem and began the investigation.

The case comes days after a woman allegedly committed suicide two months after her marriage, following severe physical and mental torture by her husband and in-laws over dowry.

According to a report by News18, the woman's family gave a huge dowry of 300 sovereigns of gold and a ₹70 lakh Volvo car, spent ₹2.5 crore on the wedding, and promised to give an additional 200 sovereigns.

(With inputs from PTI)