Xpro Air Duct Cleaning Expands Indoor Air Quality And Dryer Safety Services Across The Chicago Metropolitan Area

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Illinois, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPro Air Duct Cleaning & Dryer Vent Cleaning , a locally operated provider of HVAC maintenance services, announced today the expansion of its indoor air quality and dryer safety offerings throughout the Chicago metropolitan area. The expanded service coverage aims to help homeowners and businesses reduce fire hazards, improve system efficiency, and enhance indoor air conditions with accessible, flat-rate options.









XPro Air Duct Cleaning Elevates Indoor Air Quality and Dryer Safety Across Chicago

Specializing in air duct cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, dryer pipe replacement, and vent cover upgrades, XPro is uniquely positioned to serve residential and commercial clients who value health, safety, and HVAC system efficiency. Their Chicago-based team has earned high ratings for its transparent service model and no-surprise pricing.

Preventing Fire Hazards and Improving Air Quality

According to the National Fire Protection Association, failure to clean dryer vents is one of the leading causes of house fires in the United States. Dirty air ducts also contribute to poor air circulation and can worsen respiratory conditions, especially for individuals with allergies or asthma. XPro's professional cleanings help reduce these risks by restoring ventilation systems to safe, optimal operation.

“Our focus is on delivering results that protect families and businesses,” said ‏John Pery, spokesperson for XPro.“It's not just about cleanliness. It's about improving air quality, reducing fire risk, and increasing system performance-while offering honest pricing our clients can trust.”

Trusted, Local, and Reviewed

XPro Air Duct Cleaning is a dedicated provider-not a generalist cleaning company-making it a standout choice in a competitive market. The company is fully licensed and exclusively focused on air duct and dryer vent services. With more than 60 ratings on Google Local Services and over 130 verified online reviews, the company has quickly gained traction for its customer satisfaction and service quality.

Every client receives a free estimate, helping eliminate uncertainty and ensuring that services are aligned with real needs and budget expectations.

Optimized for Local Search Visibility

As more customers search for essential home services online, XPro's digital strategy is designed to align with Google's local search behavior. Instead of targeting high-competition keywords, XPro optimizes for medium-difficulty phrases that reflect real buyer intent, including:



air duct cleaning near me

dryer vent cleaning Chicago

vent cleaning cost

HVAC duct cleaning $99 air duct cleaning

By targeting keywords with geographic and transactional intent, XPro strengthens both its Google search rankings and local map visibility, helping potential customers find and choose their services faster.

Core Services



Air Duct Cleaning – Removes dust, allergens, and debris for better airflow and indoor air quality

Dryer Vent Cleaning – Clears hazardous lint buildup to reduce fire risk and improve efficiency

Dryer Pipe Replacement – Replaces damaged or outdated dryer ductwork Vent Cover Replacement – Updates worn or broken vent covers for a cleaner and more functional system



These services are especially important in older homes, apartment buildings, and multi-unit properties common in the greater Chicago area.

Affordable Pricing with No Surprises

XPro Air Duct Cleaning is known for its fair, flat-rate pricing and promotional packages. One of the company's most popular offers is its $99 maintenance air duct cleaning service, designed to make home maintenance affordable without sacrificing professionalism or results.

By focusing on essential services at accessible rates, the company attracts both first-time homeowners and experienced property managers looking for long-term maintenance partners.

Service Coverage

XPro serves the entire Chicago metropolitan area, including downtown Chicago, North Side, South Side, and surrounding suburbs. The team is equipped to handle both urgent cleanings and routine maintenance projects, with flexible scheduling and responsive support.

Popular service-related search terms include:



dryer vent cleaning near me

air duct cleaning services

duct cleaning in Chicago

vent cleaning professionals HVAC vent maintenance

Areas Served Across Greater Chicago

XPro Air Duct Cleaning & Dryer Vent Cleaning proudly serves a wide range of communities throughout the Greater Chicago area. Whether in the heart of the city or the surrounding suburbs, the company ensures fast response times and consistent service quality across all locations. Popular service areas include:



Downtown Chicago

North Side neighborhoods such as Lincoln Park, Lakeview, Uptown, Rogers Park, and Edgewater

South Side communities like Hyde Park, Bronzeville, South Shore, and Beverly

West Side areas including Austin, Humboldt Park, and Garfield Park

Northwest Side suburbs such as Skokie, Niles, Park Ridge, and Des Plaines

North Shore suburbs like Evanston, Wilmette, Winnetka, and Glencoe

Western suburbs including Oak Park, Berwyn, Cicero, Elmhurst, and Hinsdale

Southwest suburbs like Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, and Palos Hills Far western and southern suburbs such as Naperville, Aurora, Joliet, and Homewood

By offering services across these diverse regions, XPro ensures that residents and business owners searching for“air duct cleaning in Evanston,”“dryer vent service in Oak Park,” or“HVAC vent cleaning near Tinley Park” can find reliable, local expertise.

To view full coverage or request service in your area, visit xproairductcleaning.com/service-are or call +1 (872) 873-2949.

About XPro Air Duct Cleaning

XPro Air Duct Cleaning & Dryer Vent Cleaning is a professional cleaning service based in Chicago, Illinois. The company is focused exclusively on air duct and dryer vent maintenance, offering fast, reliable service and transparent pricing. Known for its customer-first approach and extensive local experience, XPro is committed to helping Chicago residents and businesses breathe easier and stay safer.

Business Name: XPro Air Duct Cleaning & Dryer Vent Cleaning

Website: Text> Phone: +1 (872) 873-2949

Service Area: Greater Chicago, Illinois

Free Estimates Available

For media inquiries or to request a quote, contact:

‏John Pery

Phone: +1 (872) 873-2949

Email: ...







XPro Air Duct Cleaning Elevates Indoor Air Quality and Dryer Safety Across Chicago