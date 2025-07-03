Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:31 AM EST - Lake Victoria Gold Ltd : Announces that under the terms of the $750,000 of convertible debentures issued on July 26, 2024 and August 8, 2024, it has elected to satisfy its obligation to pay an aggregate of $44,630 in interest accrued on the convertible debentures up to June 30th 2025 by issuing to such debenture holders an aggregate of 228,872 common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.195 per Share, as determined in accordance with the debenture terms. Lake Victoria Gold Ltd shares V are trading unchanged at $0.19.

