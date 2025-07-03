Ervin Cohen & Jessup Guides High-Growth Apparel Brand DÔEN Through Major Capital Raise

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP (ECJ) announced today its representation of DÔEN , a long-standing client and California-based apparel brand, in connection with the successful closing of a Series A Round. This Series A funding round marks the largest capital raise in DÔEN's history-representing a key milestone in the company's continued growth and global expansion. The round was led by growth equity firm Silas Capital .

"It has been a distinct privilege to advise DÔEN-a woman-founded and women-led company-since its early days," said ECJ Partner Vanja Habekovic , who led ECJ's deal team. "This milestone transaction reflects not only the strength of the brand and its leadership, but also the shared commitment to building a purpose-driven business with long-term impact. Supporting DÔEN's growth over the years has been one of the most rewarding aspects of my practice."

ECJ advised DÔEN on all aspects of the transaction. Since its founding in 2016, DÔEN has grown into a leading lifestyle brand with a strong commitment to sustainability, community impact and a women-first ethos. This strategic investment will support the expansion of DÔEN's brick-and-mortar retail presence, the enhancement of its operational infrastructure, and deeper engagement with its growing global customer base.

In addition to Partner Vanja Habekovic, the ECJ deal team included Counsel Alex Leitch , along with Associates Rav Purewal and Connor Dolven .

Ervin Cohen & Jessup's Corporate practice advises clients through all stages of business growth, from start-up and early-stage businesses into middle market and larger companies and, finally, into succession planning and exit strategies.

SOURCE Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

