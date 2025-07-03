Ervin Cohen & Jessup Guides High-Growth Apparel Brand DÔEN Through Major Capital Raise

Ervin Cohen & Jessup Guides High-Growth Apparel Brand DÔEN Through Major Capital Raise
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP (ECJ) announced today its representation of DÔEN , a long-standing client and California-based apparel brand, in connection with the successful closing of a Series A Round. This Series A funding round marks the largest capital raise in DÔEN's history-representing a key milestone in the company's continued growth and global expansion. The round was led by growth equity firm Silas Capital .
"It has been a distinct privilege to advise DÔEN-a woman-founded and women-led company-since its early days," said ECJ Partner Vanja Habekovic , who led ECJ's deal team. "This milestone transaction reflects not only the strength of the brand and its leadership, but also the shared commitment to building a purpose-driven business with long-term impact. Supporting DÔEN's growth over the years has been one of the most rewarding aspects of my practice."
ECJ advised DÔEN on all aspects of the transaction. Since its founding in 2016, DÔEN has grown into a leading lifestyle brand with a strong commitment to sustainability, community impact and a women-first ethos. This strategic investment will support the expansion of DÔEN's brick-and-mortar retail presence, the enhancement of its operational infrastructure, and deeper engagement with its growing global customer base.
In addition to Partner Vanja Habekovic, the ECJ deal team included Counsel Alex Leitch , along with Associates Rav Purewal and Connor Dolven .
Ervin Cohen & Jessup's Corporate practice advises clients through all stages of business growth, from start-up and early-stage businesses into middle market and larger companies and, finally, into succession planning and exit strategies.
SOURCE Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLPWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment