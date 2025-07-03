BCI Invests In Inaugural Bond Issuances By Stonlasec8 Indigenous Alliance Limited Partnership
The senior and guaranteed bonds will enable the Stonlasec8 consortium to invest approximately C$736 million for a 12.5 per cent equity interest in the Westcoast natural gas pipeline system. This financing will allow the First Nations to reap economic benefit from assets located within their traditional territories. The transaction, facilitated by the Canada Indigenous Loan Guarantee Corporation (CILGC) , represents the first major investment to be guaranteed under the Canadian Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program.
“Our investments generate returns that BCI's pension plan and institutional clients rely on to meet their financial objectives,” said Daniel Garant, Executive Vice President & Global Head, Public Markets.“Through this primary bond market participation, BCI's investments fund tangible economic benefits for Indigenous Peoples.”
Read more about this investment in the previous announcements issued by Enbridge and Stonlasec8 .
About BCI
British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) is one of Canada's largest institutional investors, with C$295 billion in gross assets under management as of March 31, 2025. For 25 years, BCI has built its legacy on performance with purpose, helping its 32 public sector and institutional clients deliver on their commitments. From securing pensions to supporting communities, it's investing that matters.
Headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia, and with teams spanning Vancouver, New York, London, and Mumbai, BCI puts patient capital to work across public and private markets globally.
Learn more on BCI.ca or connect on LinkedIn .CONTACT: Olga Petrycki BCI - British Columbia Investment Management Corp +1 778 410 7100 ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment