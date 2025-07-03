New Book By Dr. Phil Odoemena Asks: If You Were Jesus Christ, Would You Return To Earth?

Thought-Provoking Debut Confronts Modern Society's Spiritual Drift and Calls for a Return to Authentic Faith

TX, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In his bold and timely new book, If You Were Jesus Christ, Would You Return to Earth? , Dr. Phil Odoemena challenges readers to confront one of the most profound spiritual questions of our age. Through a deeply reflective and unapologetically honest narrative, Odoemena examines how far humanity-both secular society and religious institutions-has strayed from the teachings of Christ.This compelling work is part theological inquiry, part cultural critique, and entirely a wake-up call. Dr. Odoemena uses a compassionate yet unflinching lens to explore global conflict, moral complacency, institutional hypocrisy, and the loss of spiritual purpose. He invites readers to ponder: Would Jesus Christ feel welcomed in today's world-or grieved by what He finds?“I was inspired to write this book after observing the growing disconnect between Christ's teachings and the current state of our world,” says Odoemena.“This book is my heartfelt attempt to awaken the conscience of both individuals and institutions claiming to follow Him.”With rich biblical insight and real-world urgency, If You Were Jesus Christ, Would You Return to Earth? doesn't just ask difficult questions-it encourages readers to search for meaningful answers. It's a call for personal and collective accountability, urging a return to a faith grounded in love, justice, and truth-not fear or empty ritual.Dr. Phil Odoemena is a healthcare consultant, public health scholar, and president of Peror Healthcare Connect, LLC. He brings a unique perspective that bridges global systems thinking with spiritual and moral introspection. Currently pursuing a Master of Public Health in Global Health, Odoemena is also the author of Homegrown Approach to Functional Healthcare in Developing Countries, which offers actionable reforms for healthcare systems in resource-limited environments.His newest work aims to stir spiritual awareness and inspire honest self-examination among believers and skeptics alike.If You Were Jesus Christ, Would You Return to Earth? is available now. For more information, visit drphilodoemenaauthor.

