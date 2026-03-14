Sonowal Hails PM Modi's Initiatives To Make Northeast A Development Hub

Sonowal Credits PM Modi for Northeast's Transformation

Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long focus on the northeast, stating his initiatives were focused on transforming Assam and the entire northeast into a major development hub.

Speaking to ANI, Sonowal said, "The Prime Minister's visit has brought the right amount of attention and investment to Assam, and the North East has grown under his leadership in the last 11 years. His initiatives are focused on transforming Assam and the entire northeast into a major development hub, which is vital for India's broader goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047."

Praising projects like the Pandu port, he stated that it increased employment opportunities in the maritime sector. "Assam is really progressing with key projects like the modernisation of Pandu Port on the Brahmaputra River, the development of port connectivity, and the creation of cruise terminals and a Maritime Skill Development Centre to boost employment in the maritime sector. These efforts show PM Modi's commitment to the region's growth, and we have received strong support from the local people as well. I thank Prime Minister Modi for his vision and support for Assam," Sonowal said.

New Infrastructure Projects on Brahmaputra

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Modi dedicated to the nation an elevated road corridor connecting Pandu Port in Guwahati to National Highway-27, while also laying the foundation stone for the Cruise Terminal at Biswanath Ghat and performing the Bhoomi Pujan for the Regional Centre of Excellence (RCoE) at Bogibeel, Dibrugarh, and the Cruise Terminal at Neamati.

The four projects represent a combined investment of Rs 526 crore to boost infrastructure on inland waterways on the river Brahmaputra (NW-2), as these projects are being implemented by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), a release said.

Boosting Tourism and Local Economy

The Prime Minister announced that work of building modern cruise terminals at the famous Neamati Ghat and Biswanath Ghat also commenced from March 13. He emphasised that this is not merely an infrastructure project; it is a step that will give a new direction to tourism and the local economy in Assam.

The Prime Minister stated that the current government has not limited tourism to just sightseeing but has viewed it as a major opportunity for employment and development. (ANI)

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