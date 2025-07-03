Dubai Police Rescue Driver 'In Minutes' After Cruise Control Malfunctions On Sheikh Zayed Road

Dubai Police traffic patrols swiftly rescued a driver whose cruise control had unexpectedly malfunctioned on Sheikh Zayed Road, authorities said on Saturday.

“(Our) operations room received a report about a vehicle travelling at a constant speed on Sheikh Zayed Road towards Abu Dhabi, with the female driver unable to regain control due to the cruise control malfunctio ,” said Maj Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police.

“Just minutes after receiving the report, the traffic patrols were immediately dispatched to the location and spotted the vehicle traveling in the fourth lane.

“They coordinated a careful escort while guiding the female driver through phone calls and direct instructions, informing her of the necessary steps to take in such situations to ensure her safety and that of others,” he added.

How they did it

Al Mazrouei explained one of the patrols positioned itself in front of the vehicle, gradually stopping it, while the other patrols secured the lane behind it.

The patrols created a safe corridor in front of and behind the vehicle, keeping other cars at a distance to prevent any potential collisions, which allowed for a safe stop on the side of the road without any injuries or damage.

Al Mazrouei said the swift response and effective coordination between the operations room and field patrols were vital for successfully managing the situation. He praised the traffic teams for their professional and compassionate handling of emergencies, demonstrating Dubai Police's commitment to rapid responses and road safety.

He also urged all drivers to perform regular vehicle checks and ensure the safety of critical systems, such as brakes and cruise control, emphasising that awareness and preventive measures are essential to prevent dangerous malfunctions.

Here are some car safety tips from Dubai Police , if your cruise control stops working:



Remain calm and do not panic

Turn on your hazard lights and headlights

Call the emergency number 999 and explain the situation

Shift your transmission into N

Turn off the engine and restart it immediately

If the previous steps don't work, firmly and continuously apply the brakes until the car comes to a stop

If the vehicle doesn't stop, gradually release the handbrake while tightly gripping the steering wheel to maintain control

If the previous methods fail, keep shifting the transmission between N and D Once you can regain control before the police arrive, move your vehicle safely off the road