Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Veterinary Services In Panama Are A Provision Of 'Continuing Promise 2025'

2025-07-03 02:10:05
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) U.S. Army Capt. Karen Hood, a veterinarian assigned to the 248th Medical Detachment for Veterinary Support Services, left, and Sgt. 1st Class Wiber Mora, assigned to the Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama, provide free animal care services to local Panamanian pet owners, during Continuing Promise 2025 in Panama City, Panama. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations.

