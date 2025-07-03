CTS EVENTIM: ARENA MILANO Exclusive Dinner & Premiere Of Europe's Largest LED Media Façade Of Its Kind (News With Additional Features)



ARENA MILANO: Exclusive dinner & premiere of Europe's largest LED media façade of its kind Around 250 invited guests gather in Milan for an exclusive preview showcasing the spectacular illumination of what will become Italy's largest, most modern and most sustainable indoor arena. Milan/Hamburg, 3 July 2025 – Last night, 250 invited guests from politics, business, culture and sports joined CTS EVENTIM – Europe's number one in ticketing and live entertainment, and number two worldwide – to celebrate another milestone in the development of ARENA MILANO. Accompanied by a live performance from Italian star producer Dardust and synchronized with spectacular visuals, the first of three LED rings was officially activated, marking the beginning of what will become Europe's largest media façade of its kind. Dinner and show took place right in the middle of the construction site, creating a unique setting for one of the most high-profile preview events of the year. The iconic media façade is part of the arena's signature ring design, developed by David Chipperfield Architects and Arup, which combines the form of a classical amphitheatre with a futuristic vision. A new landmark of Milan, the arena stands out not only for its architectural brilliance, but also – via its façade – as an innovative stage for promoters, brand partners and their content. ARENA MILANO is currently taking shape as Italy's largest, most modern and most sustainable indoor arena for live entertainment and major sporting events, setting new standards in hospitality, technology and logistics. The venue will accommodate up to 16,000 people indoors, with its expansive Piazza offering space for open-air events with up to 20,000 attendees. Designed as a multifunctional venue, ARENA MILANO will be suitable for a wide range of events and is set to host the ice hockey competitions of the Olympic Games Milano Cortina 2026. It is part of CTS EVENTIM's international venue portfolio, which already includes iconic locations such as LANXESS Arena in Cologne, Waldbühne in Berlin and EVENTIM Apollo in London. Through the construction and future operation of the arena, CTS EVENTIM is sending a clear signal about its long-term commitment to shaping the future of live entertainment in Italy. Klaus-Peter Schulenberg , CEO, CTS EVENTIM:“ARENA MILANO is our contribution to a new generation of live venues – a place that unites experience, architecture and hospitality at the highest level. Its media façade is more than just an architectural statement – it embodies progress, creative power and European confidence. In the midst of a transforming entertainment landscape, we are sending a clear signal: for new creative perspectives, for economic strength, and for a culture that moves people. With ARENA MILANO, we are not simply investing in a building, but in Milan as a cultural and economic hub. This project marks the beginning of a new era of live entertainment in Italy.” FACTS AND FIGURES – FAÇADE Total multimedia surface: 7,257 sqm

Total length of cables installed: 144 km of DMX signal cable

Total number of LEDs: 2,401,998

Manufacturer: GRIVEN S.r.l., Castel Goffredo, Italy ABOUT CTS EVENTIM CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company's systems – through mobile/online portals and physical box offices. According to Pollstar's global rankings for 2024, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe's most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2024, the Group generated revenue of EUR 2.8 billion across more than 25 countries. PRESS CONTACT Christian Colmorgen

