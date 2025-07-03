India To Build Three New Oil Reserves To Boost Emergency Fuel Stockpile
These underground storage facilities will be developed in Rajasthan, Odisha, and Karnataka, aiming to increase the country's emergency crude oil stockpile.
According to government sources, the new reserves will collectively add 12 million metric tonnes (MMT) to India's existing strategic storage capacity, reported mint.
The move comes at a time when global oil prices remain volatile and India's energy needs are growing steadily.
Currently, India has three SPRs located in Mangaluru (Karnataka), Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), and Padur (also in Karnataka), with a combined capacity of 5.33 MMT.
These are managed by the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL), a special-purpose vehicle under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
The new storage sites are expected to be built through a public-private partnership (PPP) model, helping attract private investment while reducing the financial burden on the government.
The project is still in the planning phase and will require Cabinet approval before moving ahead.
Strategic petroleum reserves act as emergency buffers, allowing countries to cope with supply disruptions due to geopolitical tensions, natural disasters, or other unforeseen events. India had previously tapped into its SPRs in 2021 to stabilise domestic fuel prices.
With increasing demand for petroleum products and heightened global uncertainties, the decision to expand the SPR network is seen as a proactive step toward ensuring long-term energy resilience.
Once completed, the new reserves will enhance India's ability to store enough oil to meet around 22 days of fuel demand, up from the current 9.5 days, thereby strengthening the country's readiness for any energy-related crisis.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment