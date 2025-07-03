Bluesky AI Inc. (BSAI) Expands Market Presence With Strategic Milestones In AI Infrastructure



BlueSky AI has positioned itself at the forefront of the booming AI infrastructure market through the introduction of its flagship SkyMod modular data centers

BSAI's vision is to empower the AI ecosystem, enabling companies to focus on innovation while they provide the critical infrastructure needed to succeed By focusing on universal computing needs rather than tying itself to single AI applications, BlueSky offers an investment proposition rooted in scale and resilience

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

BlueSky AI (OTC: BSAI) has rapidly emerged as a key player in modular AI data center infrastructure, achieving major milestones in the past two years. The company has moved from concept to execution with its scalable SkyMod solutions, stepped up its market visibility by upgrading to the OTCID tier, and partnered with industry accelerators, marking significant progress toward becoming an essential AI player in the data center space.

BlueSky AI has positioned itself at the forefront of the booming AI infrastructure market through the introduction of its flagship SkyMod modular data centers (ibn/JyaTa ). Designed for rapid deployment, these prefabricated units - SkyMod One (1 MW) and SkyMod XL (1.7 MW) - address the urgent need...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BSAI are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN