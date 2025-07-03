Techmediabreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (NGTF) Eyes Opportunity At Intersection Of Real Estate, Robotics, And AI

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) is embracing the shift head-on as automation reshapes hospitality, and hotel operators are under pressure to find cost-effective, scalable solutions that combat labor shortages, streamline operations, and elevate guest experiences. The company holds an ambitious plan to lead the industry through artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered hotel automation and strategic acquisitions. Recent moves in key California markets were featured in an article that reads,“Nightfood announced a $36.93 million LOI to acquire the Hilton Garden Inn in Rancho Mirage, California, a 120-room hotel adjacent to Disney's forthcoming Cotino residential resort community... Situated in a high-traffic tourist corridor, the Rancho Mirage hotel is set to become a site for showcasing Nightfood's RaaS technology – including its currently deployed Skytech Laundry helper – and will serve as a future model for retrofitting other full-service hotels... This move follows Nightfood's April announcement of a $41 million acquisition of a Holiday Inn in Victorville, California... the Victorville location will become Nightfood's first RaaS model hotel, demonstrating how automation can improve profitability, reduce staffing burdens, and optimize service delivery.”

To view the full article, visit

About Nightfood Holdings Inc.

Nightfood is a forward-thinking holding company dedicated to identifying and capitalizing on explosive market trends within the hospitality, food services, consumer packaged goods and commercial real estate sectors. The company's mission is to create unparalleled upside potential in industries ripe for innovation and growth by leading newly emerging categories and seizing opportunities in markets undergoing transformational upheaval. Nightfood is at the forefront of introducing and deploying artificial intelligence-enabled robotics products, revolutionizing operational efficiencies and customer experiences across the company's focus areas. Additionally, the company is committed to developing and marketing wellness-focused consumer packaged goods, meeting the growing demand for healthier and functional options. Through these strategic initiatives, Nightfood endeavors to drive significant value and growth for its stakeholders. For more information, visit the company's website at NightfoodHoldings .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN