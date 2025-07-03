QCB Issues Treasury Bills Worth QR 1.75 Billion
Doha: Qatar Central Bank has issued treasury bills for maturities of 7 days, 28 days, 91 days, 189 days, 280 days, and 364 days, worth QR 1.75 billion.
In a post on X platform on Thursday, QCB said that the treasury bills Issuanced were distributed as follows: QR 500 million for a 7-day term (New Issuance) at an interest rate of 4.610 percent, QR 250 million for a 28-day term (Tap Issuance) at an interest rate of 4.620 percent, QR 250 million for a 91-day term (Tap Issuance) at an interest rate of 4.516 percent, QR 250 million for a 189-day term (Tap Issuance) at an interest rate of 4.385 percent, QR 250 million for a 280-day term (Tap Issuance) at an interest rate of 4.289 percent, and QR 250 million for a 364-day term (New Issuance) at an interest rate of 4.220 percent.
According to QCB, the total auction bids for the treasury bills amounted to QR 5 billion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment