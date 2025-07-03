Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
QCB Issues Treasury Bills Worth QR 1.75 Billion

QCB Issues Treasury Bills Worth QR 1.75 Billion


2025-07-03 02:01:38
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Central Bank has issued treasury bills for maturities of 7 days, 28 days, 91 days, 189 days, 280 days, and 364 days, worth QR 1.75 billion.

In a post on X platform on Thursday, QCB said that the treasury bills Issuanced were distributed as follows: QR 500 million for a 7-day term (New Issuance) at an interest rate of 4.610 percent, QR 250 million for a 28-day term (Tap Issuance) at an interest rate of 4.620 percent, QR 250 million for a 91-day term (Tap Issuance) at an interest rate of 4.516 percent, QR 250 million for a 189-day term (Tap Issuance) at an interest rate of 4.385 percent, QR 250 million for a 280-day term (Tap Issuance) at an interest rate of 4.289 percent, and QR 250 million for a 364-day term (New Issuance) at an interest rate of 4.220 percent.

According to QCB, the total auction bids for the treasury bills amounted to QR 5 billion.

MENAFN03072025000063011010ID1109757774

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search