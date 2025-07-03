Defending Champion Krejcikova Battles Into Wimbledon Third Round

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

London: Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova moved into the third round with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win over American world number 67 Caroline Dolehide on Thursday.

The Czech 17th seed took one hour and 51 minutes to grind out another hard-fought victory to keep her title defence alive.

Krejcikova had powered back from a set down to beat Philippines star Alexandra Eala in the first round on Tuesday.

The two-time Grand Slam champion has endured a difficult time since defeating Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the final last year.

The 29-year-old was out of action until May after suffering a back injury and lost in the second round of the recent French Open.

Krejcikova pulled out of last week's Eastbourne Open before the quarter-finals with a thigh problem and has played just eight matches this year.

But Krejcikova is relishing being back on the hallowed turf of the All England Club, describing walking onto Centre Court for her first-round match as a "very beautiful and just very joyful experience".

Playing on the less glamourous Court Two in the second round, the Czech was broken in the fourth game of the first set, but responded emphatically.

She won four consecutive games to regain control and served out the set.

Krejcikova wobbled in the second set, dropping serve in the sixth game as Dolehide levelled the match.

But the Czech steadied her nerve in the deciding set and landed the decisive break for a 4-2 lead before serving out the win.