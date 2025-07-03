SJC, Public Prosecution Hold Joint Auction For Confiscated Vehicles Via Mzadat App
Doha, Qatar: The Supreme Judiciary Council (SJC) and the Public Prosecution will launch a joint auction for confiscated vehicles which were seized in various cases by the Public Prosecution.Read Also
The auction will be held on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, from 4pm to 7pm via the electronic application 'Mzadat' for confiscated vehicles. 'Mzadat' is available on Apples' App Store and Android's Google Play.
The auction will also include five supercars, including:Lamborghini Urus model 2019 with a mileage of 92,387KM. This high-performance luxury SUV is often referred to as a "super SUV" due to its sporty design and powerful engine. Bentley Mulsanne model 2017 with a mileage of 60,984KM. This vehicle is a large, high-end luxury sedan known for its opulence and handcrafted details. Mercedes-AMG GT 63 model 2020 with a mileage of 61,883KM. This vehicle is known as a high-performance four-door coupe with a powerful engine and aggressive styling. Lexus LX 570 model 2020 with a mileage of 153,962KM. This vehicle is a luxury full-size SUV known for its rugged off-road capabilities and luxurious interior. Audi RS Q8 model 2021 with a mileage of 72,172KM is the newest vehicle of this auction and a high-performance SUV, positioned as the top-of-the-line model in the Q8 range. It's known for its powerful engine, dynamic handling, and sporty design.
