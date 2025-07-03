SJC, Public Prosecution Hold Joint Auction For Confiscated Vehicles Via Mzadat App

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Supreme Judiciary Council (SJC) and the Public Prosecution will launch a joint auction for confiscated vehicles which were seized in various cases by the Public Prosecution.



The auction will be held on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, from 4pm to 7pm via the electronic application 'Mzadat' for confiscated vehicles. 'Mzadat' is available on Apples' App Store and Android's Google Play.

The auction will also include five supercars, including: