Amir Receives A Phone Call From German Chancellor
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received today a phone call from HE Friedrich Merz Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany.
During the call, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields.
They also discussed the most prominent developments at the regional and international levels, particularly the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.
