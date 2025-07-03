United States Recalls Chargé D'affaires Ad Interim From Bogotá

United States Recalls Chargé D'affaires Ad Interim From Bogotá
Secretary of State Marco Rubio has recalled John T. McNamara, the Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the U.S. Embassy in Colombia, to Washington for urgent consultations following baseless and reprehensible statements from the highest levels of the Government of Colombia.
In addition to the recall of the Chargé, the United States is pursuing other measures to make clear our deep concern over the current state of our bilateral relationship.
Despite policy differences with the current government, Colombia remains an essential strategic partner. We are committed to close cooperation on a range of shared priorities, including regional security and stability, and we remain engaged in efforts that improve the lives of Americans and Colombians alike.
