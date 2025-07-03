Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Alarm Device For Beach/Pool Bags (TRO-1340)
PITTSBURGH, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to alert you if someone tried to get into or take your bag at the beach or pool, airport, or gym," said an inventor, from Lantzville, BC, Canada, "so I invented the BEACH BODY GUARD. My design helps prevent potential theft, and it would make outings or travel more fun because there would be no worries about leaving items unattended."
The invention provides an effective way to prevent theft of personal belongings at the beach or pool, airport, or gym. In doing so, it allows the user to swim or play in the water, walk along the shore, or enjoy other activities without worrying about watching their belongings. As a result, it increases security, and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for beach and pool goers, travelers, and fitness enthusiast. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1340, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment