Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Alarm Device For Beach/Pool Bags (TRO-1340)

PITTSBURGH, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to alert you if someone tried to get into or take your bag at the beach or pool, airport, or gym," said an inventor, from Lantzville, BC, Canada, "so I invented the BEACH BODY GUARD. My design helps prevent potential theft, and it would make outings or travel more fun because there would be no worries about leaving items unattended."

The invention provides an effective way to prevent theft of personal belongings at the beach or pool, airport, or gym. In doing so, it allows the user to swim or play in the water, walk along the shore, or enjoy other activities without worrying about watching their belongings. As a result, it increases security, and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for beach and pool goers, travelers, and fitness enthusiast. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1340, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

