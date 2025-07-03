19-Year-Old Drowns While Swimming In Daikundi River
NEILI (Pajhwok): Four young men drowned while swimming in a river in the central province of Daikundi and after efforts of people and security forces, three of them were rescued, but a teenager died, an official said on Thursday.
Police spokesman Ghulam Ali Jawed said the young men from Band Barlan village of Shahran district had gone to Lizar River's Women's Garden for recreation when they drowned while swimming.
He said three young men were rescued by people and security forces, but a 19-year-old boy lost his life.
He urged families and youths to take precautions when traveling to water areas during hot season and recreation.
hz/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment