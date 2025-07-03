19-Year-Old Drowns While Swimming In Daikundi River

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

NEILI (Pajhwok): Four young men drowned while swimming in a river in the central province of Daikundi and after efforts of people and security forces, three of them were rescued, but a teenager died, an official said on Thursday.

Police spokesman Ghulam Ali Jawed said the young men from Band Barlan village of Shahran district had gone to Lizar River's Women's Garden for recreation when they drowned while swimming.

He said three young men were rescued by people and security forces, but a 19-year-old boy lost his life.

He urged families and youths to take precautions when traveling to water areas during hot season and recreation.

hz/ma