Residents Demand Imported Electricity In Ghazni

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Some residents of southern Ghazni province say they still use expensive privately produced electricity and ask the government to extend them imported electricity.

Shafiqullah Durrani, an influential figure, told Pajhwok Afghan News electricity was essential for people's economic growth and development, but for years, proper attention had not been paid to solving the electricity problem in the province.

According to him, besides the provincial capital, Ghazni City, areas including Qala-i-Oshrat, Mirwais Mena, Ramadan Town, University Town, Dawat Mena, Khairabad, Ahmadabad, Arbaba, Farid Baba, Ali Lala and other areas where about 2,500 families live, remain deprived of imported electricity.

Haider Khan, another tribal elder, explained imported electricity had reached Ghazni, but it had not been extended to their areas and residents had no otin but to consume private electricity at a much higher price.

“Whether it's shops, homes, educational institutions, or factories, they're all facing problems; they've spent their own money on electricity, but it's taking a heavy toll on their economy and causing losses”.

Other residents said some people use generators or solar power systems.

“Electricity has been connected to many areas of Ghazni city in cooperation with people. These areas were without electricity due to lack of budget. Approvals for some other areas were obtained this year, surveys have been conducted, locations determined, and work will begin shortly”: Eng. Ezatullah Wahdat, deputy director of operations at District Electricity Company, explained.

According to the company, 70 percent of residents have electricity, while only 30 percent are deprived of it.

