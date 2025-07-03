Dr. Lee Weisbard, D.D.S., Of Weisbard Dental Named President Of The Denver Jewish Chamber Of Commerce

Dr. Lee Weisbard, D.D.S.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Lee Weisbard , D.D.S., of Weisbard Dental in Greenwood Village, is honored to be named the new President of the Denver Jewish Chamber of Commerce , effective July 1, 2025, for a two year term. Dr. Weisbard, a general dentist, and owner of Weisbard Dental, with special expertise in restorative, cosmetic and implant dentistry, has practiced in the Denver Tech Center for more than 40 years. Although a New York native, Colorado has been her home for over 45 years. After graduating from The University of Colorado, School of Dental Medicine, she worked in public health for six years and then started her private practice.

“I am honored to welcome Dr. Weisbard as the next President of the Denver Jewish Chamber of Commerce," says Jesse Blum, the most recent past President of the Denver Jewish Chamber of Commerce.“She brings experience and knowledge as a business owner. Dr Weisbard has served in our organization and many others, giving her the tools to lead with purpose and passion."

Having served the Denver community for decades, Dr. Weisbard is a member of many professional groups, organizations and chambers and has served on multiple boards. She was honored to be chosen for the Dress for Success Impact Award in 2019. Dr. Weisbard brings decades of small business ownership experience, along with incredible passion and care for her patient's dental, oral, mental and spiritual health. A very active member of the Jewish community, she participates in continuing education classes to ensure she is always providing the best patient care.

“I have been an active participant in the Jewish Chamber for almost 15 years and a benefactor of the organization for six years. I'm passionate about serving the Jewish community in particular,” says Dr. Weisbard.“After serving on the board of directors for almost seven years, I knew it was time to make a bigger impact. I'm honored to serve as the president of this incredible business and community organization.”

Dr. Weisbard started her career in the public health sector with Denver Health & Hospitals. She served individuals in a low-income area with exemplary dentistry. She was particularly drawn toward her younger patients, getting to know them while building their confidence with a new smile. She became more than a dentist to many, often mentoring women and the homeless to break the cycles that stripped away their confidence. She has received numerous awards and honors, and is an active member of the community.

About Dr. Weisbard/Weisbard Dental

Dr. Weisbard, owner of Weisbard Dental, specializes in general, restorative, cosmetic and implant dentistry, and has practiced in the DTC for over 30 years. Dr. Weisbard believes that the best way to make informed decisions together regarding dental care is to first take the time to listen to a patient's needs. That's why, prior to sitting in a dental chair, Dr. Weisbard meets with patients to get to know what their goals are for the visit.

Dr. Weisbard is an active member of the community. She was a member of the Greenwood Village Chamber and the South Metro Denver Chamber, and is an active member of The Alliance of Professional Women organizations, Alpha Omega, and the International Dental Society. For over 40 years Dr. Weisbard has served on the International Board of Directors and for many years on Regent, in addition to serving on other local and national chambers and various boards. She has received numerous awards and honors, including the prestigious 2018 Colorado Businesswoman of the Year award, the Dress for Success Impact Award in 2019, Denver Dress for Success Impact Award 2019 and Colorado Business Women of the Year 2018. She is the current President of the Denver Jewish Chamber of Commerce. For more information visit: /

About the Denver Jewish Chamber of Commerce

Founded on Jewish values, the Chamber promotes business growth, business development, professional relationships and offers educational programs. Formerly known as the Jewish Business Association of Colorado, the Denver Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1995 to unite the Denver Jewish business community and connect Jewish entrepreneurs and professionals.

Our mission is to foster business growth through the Jewish values of Integrity, Inclusivity, and Dignity. Consistent with our values, we do not limit our membership based on religious affiliation. All who share our values are welcome at the Denver Jewish Chamber of Commerce. For more information visit:

