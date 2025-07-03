Hypnotherapy Academy Of America Launches New Website To Expand Access To State Licensed Hypnotherapy Training

Ángela Simmerman Sierra, director of the Hypnotherapy Academy of America

Tim Simmerman-Sierra, Director Hypnotherapy Academy of America

Hypnotherapy Academy of America Logo

Redesigned platform supports national and international students seeking science-based certification in clinical hypnotherapy

- Tim and Ángela Simmerman Sierra

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Hypnotherapy Academy of America , the nation's premier institution for clinical hypnotherapy training, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website: .

The new site enhances user experience, streamlines access to key program information, and reflects this unique hypnotherapy institution's leadership in evidence-based hypnotherapy education .

Founded in 1988 as Southwest College of Hypnosis and later renamed as the Hypnotherapy Academy of America, is licensed by the New Mexico Higher Education Department and approved to provide career training in hypnotherapy. Its flagship training program offers over 500 hours of comprehensive instruction, preparing students to earn the designation of Certified Medical Support Clinical Hypnotherapist (CMS-CHT) with the International Board of Hypnotherapy (IBH) after graduation.

The curriculum is rooted in clinical hypnotherapy, mind-body integration, therapeutic communication, neuroscience, and experiential learning-far surpassing the scope of short-form or non-regulated, hypnosis courses.

The updated website provides streamlined access to course content, certification pathways, faculty bios, graduate testimonials, and a growing library of evidence-based resources. By teaching techniques that can be applied both in-person and online, the Hypnotherapy Academy of America continues to serve students worldwide.

“This new website reflects our mission to deliver the highest standard of hypnotherapy education,” said Tim and Ángela Simmerman Sierra, directors of the Hypnotherapy Academy of America.“We're proud to support the next generation of certified hypnotherapists by teaching our scientifically validated hypnotherapy methodology known as Integral Hypnotherapy®.”

Graduates of the Hypnotherapy Academy of America work in private practice, healthcare, coaching, counseling, and integrative wellness settings-helping clients overcome trauma, stress, pain, and emotional challenges. Alumni receive lifetime mentorship and support upon certification.

To learn more about upcoming training courses, visit

🌐

📞 Call: (505) 767-8030

📍 Albuquerque, New Mexico – Serving students worldwide

About the Hypnotherapy Academy of America

The Hypnotherapy Academy of America is the leading hypnotherapy school in the United States, offering certification programs that integrate clinical hypnotherapy, neuroscience, and therapeutic practice. With nearly four decades of experience and thousands of successful graduates, the Hypnotherapy Academy of America is widely recognized as the gold standard in professional hypnotherapy education due in part to its certification training in their system known as Integral Hypnotherapy®. Integral Hypnotherapy® was utilized in one of the largest successful studies of hypnotherapy funded by the National Institutes of Health.

Tim Simmerman-Sierra

Hypnotherapy Academy of America

+1 505-767-8030

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Why People Choose the Hypnotherapy Academy of America

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.