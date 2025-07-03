2024 Packaging Research Review: Trends That Will Shape The Future

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) "The global packaging market is evolving, with sustainable packaging, healthcare plastics, and eco-friendly plastic solutions driving innovation and growth."

Boston, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCC Research announces the release of its“ 2024 Packaging Research Review ” highlighting significant growth and advances in the sustainable packaging, healthcare packaging, and sustainable plastic packaging markets.

Key Highlights:



Sustainable Packaging: Global Markets :



The market is projected to grow from $278.1 billion in 2023 to $391.1 billion by the end of 2029. Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR): 6.0%.



Plastics for Healthcare Packaging:



The market is projected to grow from $32.1 billion in 2023 to $46.1 billion by the end of 2028. CAGR: 7.5%.



Sustainable Plastic Packaging: Global Markets:



The market is projected to grow from $81.6 billion in 2023 to $86.6 billion in 2024 to $122.4 billion by the end of 2029. CAGR: 7.2%.

Research Coverage and Insights:

The 2024 Packaging Research Review covers key areas of technological advances and market growth:

Sustainable packaging:







Minimizes environmental impact by using recycled, biodegradable, or reusable materials and reducing the use of materials.



Strict policies, especially in Europe and North America, are driving companies from single-use plastics toward eco-friendly alternatives. Packaging and end-user companies are investing in sustainable solutions to align sustainability goals and market demand.

Plastics for Healthcare Packaging :







Plastic's adaptability, lightweight, durability, and cost-effectiveness make it essential in healthcare packaging.



Advanced plastic packaging safeguards medical products from damage and contamination. Growing use of bioplastics and recycling efforts are driving eco-friendly solutions in healthcare packaging.

Sustainable Packaging:







Ireland, Italy, and Japan are three countries that offer tax exemptions for compostable packaging to promote sustainability.



The UK imposes higher taxes on packaging with less than 30% recycled content and enforces Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes to hold producers accountable Companies are increasingly using bioplastics from renewable sources like corn starch and sugarcane to meet sustainability goals.

These advances are revolutionizing the packaging industry, making it more sustainable, efficient, and consumer friendly. With growing environmental concerns and regulatory pressures, adopting these innovations is crucial for future packaging solutions.

Research Summary:

The 2024 Packaging Research Review exemplifies the type of quantitative market information, analysis, and guidance BCC Research has provided since 1971. This research review includes highlights and excerpts from the following reports published by BCC Research in 2024:

PLS121B Sustainable Packaging: Global Markets

PLS007G Plastics for Healthcare Packaging.

PLS122B Sustainable Plastic Packaging: Global Markets.

A This review brings together highlights from recent BCC Research reports. For those interested in exploring individual topics in more detail, the original studies offer extended analysis and context.

