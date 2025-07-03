Nearly 1 In 4 Women Have Less Than One Month Of Retirement Savings After A Marital Transition, New Pensionbee Data Shows

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Data reveals how divorce, separation, and widowhood drive the retirement gender gap

NEW YORK, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New findings from PensionBee 's Q2 Happy Retirement Report reveal that nearly one in four divorced, separated, or widowed women in the U.S. has less than one month's worth of retirement savings. Fewer than 1 in 10 men report the same, highlighting the unequal impact of marital transition on men's and women's retirement outcomes.

Life Transitions Compound Gender Differences

While 42% of Americans overall have less than one year of retirement savings, the outlook is far worse for women, who are nearly twice as likely as men to have alarmingly low retirement savings. 38% of women report less than six months of savings compared to just 23% of men. For those navigating life after divorce or widowhood, the outcome is considerably worse. Among separated, divorced, and widowed women:



23% could not survive for more than one month on their retirement savings

Only 38% plan to increase retirement contributions in the coming year, compared to 57% of men facing the same circumstances Just 4% maxed out annual contribution limits for at least one retirement account compared to 11% of separated, divorced, or widowed men



"These aren't just retirement statistics, they're warning signs," said Romi Savova, CEO of PensionBee. "What our data reveals is that the gender retirement gap is real. Women face disproportionate financial risks during life transitions, and these risks can turn personal hardship into long-term retirement insecurity."

Structural Barriers, Not Personal Choices

The disparity extends beyond savings to planning behaviors themselves. Following a marital transition, women (43%) are twice as likely as men (21%) to report having a loose retirement plan and may lack clear retirement goals. Just 9% of divorced, widowed, or separated women report working with a financial advisor on their retirement, compared to 18% of men undergoing the same life transition.

Crisis Behaviors Signal System Breakdown

PensionBee's findings reflect what research has long shown : marriage provides structural advantages for retirement planning, leading to better retirement outcomes for married couples. But the data also reveals that when these structures break down, the financial disruption affects everyone, even when women bear a disproportionate burden.

Among separated, divorced, and widowed individuals of all genders, 23% reported taking hardship withdrawals compared to 17% of married couples. Only 13% say they contribute enough to receive full employer matching compared to 24% of married people, and just 7% maxed out annual contribution limits compared to 19% of those who were married.

Retirement sentiment is highest among those who are married, with both men and women reporting considerable blows to their outlook following a major marital transition. While 50% of married people report a positive view of retirement, that number drops to 28% for women and 31% for men following divorce, separation or widowhood.

The numbers aren't personal setbacks. Women are already behind when it comes to retirement savings, and are more likel to experience financial hardship following divorce. Add a retirement system built for stable, dual-income households, and when the foundation shifts, it's women who pay the highest price.

