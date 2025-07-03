AS Silvano Fashion Group Of The Shareholders - Adoption Of Resolutions Of The General Meeting Without Calling A Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The management board of AS Silvano Fashion Group, registry code 10175491, address Tulika tn 17, 10613, Tallinn, Eesti (hereinafter the Company) published on 11 June 2025 pursuant to § 299subsections 1, 2 and 3 of the Commercial Code the draft resolutions for the adoption of shareholders' resolutions without calling a meeting.

The list of shareholders entitled to vote was determined as at seven days before the voting term, i.e. on 26 June 2025 at the end of the business day of the settlement system of Nasdaq CSD Estonia. The Company has a total of 2 647 shareholders, who own a total of 36 000 000 shares.

The deadline for shareholders to submit their positions was on 02 July 2025, 24:00 (Estonian time). 10 shareholders of the Company submitted their votes, whose shares represent in total 19 935 956 votes, that forms 55,38% of all votes determined by shares.

The shareholders of the Company adopted the following resolutions:



RESOLUTION 1: Approval of the annual report of AS Silvano Fashion Group for 2024

To approve the annual report of AS Silvano Fashion Group for 2024.

Tabulation of the votes:

For: 19 935 956 votes, representing 55,38% of the votes;

Against: 16 064 044 votes, representing 44,62% of the votes;

Impartial: 0 votes, representing 0% of the votes.

RESOLUTION 2: Distribution of the profit of AS Silvano Fashion Group for 2024

2.1. To approve AS Silvano Fashion Group the net profit for the financial year 2024 of 12 366 000.- euros.

2.2. Not to separate AS Silvano Fashion Group funds from the net profit of the financial year 2024 to the reserve capital of AS Silvano Fashion Group or other reserves prescribed by law or the articles of association.

2.3. Leave the net profit undistributed and include the net profit of the financial year 2024 in the retained earnings.



Tabulation of the votes:

For: 19 428 861 votes, representing 53,97% of the votes;

Against: 16 571 139 votes, representing 46,03% of the votes;

Impartial: 0 votes, representing 0% of the votes.

RESOLUTION 3: Extension of the Supervisory Board's authorizations

3. To extend the term of office as members of the Supervisory Board for five (5) years until June 30, 2030 for Toomas Tool, Mari Tool, Triin Nellis, Risto Mägi, Stephan David Balkin.

Tabulation of the votes:

For: 18 524 402 votes, representing 51,46% of the votes;

Against: 16 968 503 votes, representing 47,13% of the votes;

Impartial: 507 095 votes, representing 1,41% of the votes.



