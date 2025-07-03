Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
AZ Blue Donates $80K To Support U Of A Health Student Training

AZ Blue Donates $80K To Support U Of A Health Student Training


2025-07-03 12:16:06
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"This fellowship helps students see the full picture of care, not just how to treat patients, but how care reaches them," said Dr. Heather Carter, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Health Choice CEO. "By learning how programs like Medicaid shape access, they're better prepared to support the people who rely on it every day."

Medicaid plays a big role in care across Arizona. It covers more than one-third of the people in the state. Through this program, students learn how these systems work behind the scenes, which helps them better guide their patients who depend on this care.

Each student received $6,000 to support this training. They also took part in the 2025 Rural Health Conference in Flagstaff, where they met with care teams, policy leaders, and public health experts.

Why This Matters

  • Medicaid covers more than 2 million Arizonans.
  • In some rural areas, Medicaid covers more than half of all kids.
  • Students are taught how to treat people – but not always the system behind the care. This program helps them learn both.

Medical student Vivian Mendoza-Leon is among this year's recipients. As a first-generation student, Mendoza-Leon said this fellowship provides her with support, allowing her to fully focus on learning and growth.

"The Bridge Fellowship Program is especially meaningful to me as a future physician with an interest in health policy, particularly Medicaid," Mendoza-Leon said. "As someone who has personally benefited from Medicaid, I've seen both the important role it plays in providing access to care and the challenges patients can face navigating the system. These experiences have fueled my passion for health equity and my commitment to advocating for underserved communities."

The ten recipients are students at the U of A College of Medicine – Phoenix and the College of Nursing. These students include:

U of A College of Nursing

U of A College of Medicine – Phoenix

Taylor Rock

Joanna Marie Hilao

Chandler Collins

Naif Hebo

Stephanie O'Connor

Vivian Mendoza-Leon

Olivia Chavez

Vy Bui

Kimberly Pierson

Karina Vidal

For medical student Joanna Marie Hilao, this fellowship represents more than financial support. It allows her to better understand the system so she can advocate for her patients and be part of the solution.

"The Bridge Fellowship is a pathway for me to grow not only as a medical student, but as an individual who understands and can help improve the systems that serve and shape our patients' lives," Hilao said. "It affirms my commitment to advocating for marginalized communities and reminds me that my lived experiences have a place in driving real, policy-informed change."

This work is part of AZ Blue in Action, an effort by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona to improve health across the state. AZ Blue in Action helps create lasting change in areas with the greatest need. To learn more, visit AZ Blue in Action .

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

MENAFN03072025003732001241ID1109757561

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search