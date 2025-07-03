AZ Blue Donates $80K To Support U Of A Health Student Training
|
U of A College of Nursing
|
U of A College of Medicine – Phoenix
|
Taylor Rock
|
Joanna Marie Hilao
|
Chandler Collins
|
Naif Hebo
|
Stephanie O'Connor
|
Vivian Mendoza-Leon
|
Olivia Chavez
|
Vy Bui
|
Kimberly Pierson
|
|
Karina Vidal
|
For medical student Joanna Marie Hilao, this fellowship represents more than financial support. It allows her to better understand the system so she can advocate for her patients and be part of the solution.
"The Bridge Fellowship is a pathway for me to grow not only as a medical student, but as an individual who understands and can help improve the systems that serve and shape our patients' lives," Hilao said. "It affirms my commitment to advocating for marginalized communities and reminds me that my lived experiences have a place in driving real, policy-informed change."
This work is part of AZ Blue in Action, an effort by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona to improve health across the state. AZ Blue in Action helps create lasting change in areas with the greatest need. To learn more, visit AZ Blue in Action .
SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment