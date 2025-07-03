AZ Blue Donates $80K To Support U Of A Health Student Training

"This fellowship helps students see the full picture of care, not just how to treat patients, but how care reaches them," said Dr. Heather Carter, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Health Choice CEO. "By learning how programs like Medicaid shape access, they're better prepared to support the people who rely on it every day."

Medicaid plays a big role in care across Arizona. It covers more than one-third of the people in the state. Through this program, students learn how these systems work behind the scenes, which helps them better guide their patients who depend on this care.

Each student received $6,000 to support this training. They also took part in the 2025 Rural Health Conference in Flagstaff, where they met with care teams, policy leaders, and public health experts.

Why This Matters



Medicaid covers more than 2 million Arizonans.

In some rural areas, Medicaid covers more than half of all kids. Students are taught how to treat people – but not always the system behind the care. This program helps them learn both.

Medical student Vivian Mendoza-Leon is among this year's recipients. As a first-generation student, Mendoza-Leon said this fellowship provides her with support, allowing her to fully focus on learning and growth.

"The Bridge Fellowship Program is especially meaningful to me as a future physician with an interest in health policy, particularly Medicaid," Mendoza-Leon said. "As someone who has personally benefited from Medicaid, I've seen both the important role it plays in providing access to care and the challenges patients can face navigating the system. These experiences have fueled my passion for health equity and my commitment to advocating for underserved communities."

The ten recipients are students at the U of A College of Medicine – Phoenix and the College of Nursing. These students include: