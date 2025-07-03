Voltalia SA: Half-Year Statement Of The Liquidity Contract As Of June 30, 2025

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), announces that the Company's liquidity account, which is managed by NATEXIS ODDO BHF under a liquidity contract, included the following cash and Company common shares as of June 30, 2025:



32,669 shares

€697,040

Number of transactions on buy side over the period: 2,715

Number of transactions on sell side over the period: 2,851

Volume traded on buy side over the period: 597,704 shares for €4,583,680 Volume traded on sell side over the period: 618,793 shares for €4,754,679

As a reminder, when the contract started, the following cash and shares were allocated to the liquidity account:



30,384 shares €1,000,000

