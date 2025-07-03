Voltalia SA: Half-Year Statement Of The Liquidity Contract As Of June 30, 2025
|About Voltalia ( )
| Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 3.3 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 17.4 GW.
Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.
As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.
The Group has more than 2,000 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.
Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, among others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and Sustainalitycs ratings .
| Voltalia
Investor Relations: ...
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00
| Seitosei Actifn
Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia
Email: ...
T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19
Voltalia SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of June 30,2025
